Cleveland visits Denver after overtime win against Detroit

Cleveland Cavaliers (11-27, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-11, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Denver Nuggets after the Cavaliers took down the Pistons 115-112 in overtime.

The Nuggets are 15-4 in home games. Denver averages 13.4 turnovers and is 10-4 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Cavaliers are 5-13 on the road. Cleveland is 0-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 50.8 percent and averaging 19.3 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.8 points per game and shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. Cedi Osman has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 40 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (left knee contusion), Will Barton: day to day (personal).

Cavaliers: Dante Exum: day to day (illness), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.