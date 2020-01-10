FRIDAY 1/10:

TODAY: Occasional Rain. Cloudy. Windy & Warm. High 58°

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain. Cloudy. Breezy & Warm. Low 53°

SATURDAY: Occasional Rain. Thunder Possible. Cloudy. Windy & Warmer. High 69°

DISCUSSION:

Occasional rain will be with us across SE Ohio today, with heavy downpours possible at times. Winds will be on the stronger side from time to time as well, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. This will cause visibility concerns across the region at times. Despite the wind and the rain, temperatures will warm to near 60 this afternoon.

More scattered rain will continue into the overnight, along with breezy conditions. Gusts of 15 to 25 mph will be possible at times. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

More rain will be likely on Saturday, and the heaviest rain will occur in the afternoon, with a cold front moving through the region. Some thunder will be possible with the rain associated with the cold front. Temperatures will be even warmer as we start off the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70!

Rainfall totals from Friday and Saturday, with be in the 1+ inch category for most of the region north and west of Zanesville. Those areas south and east of Zanesville will see up to an inch of rain.

Colder air will once again return to the region behind the front on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s. There will be a slight chance of rain/snow showers during the morning on Sunday, otherwise we will be drying out.

Temperatures will be back into the 50s as we begin the new work week, with rain chances returning Tuesday through next Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

