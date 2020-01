DRESDEN, Ohio- The Tri-Valley girls basketball team moves to 9-0 in the MVL after taking down Maysville 55-42.

Plus, a look at other scores from around the area.

The Scotties trailed 22-19 going into halftime, but thanks to a five 3s in the third quarter, Tri-Valley was able to rally back.

Lauren King led the way for the Scotties with 14 points, Kyndal Howe finished with 10 points and Lexi Howe added 10 points.

Bailee Smith of Maysville led all scorers with 25 points.