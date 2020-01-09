Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 84, Akr. Ellet 27

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 111, Akr. North 18

Albany Alexander 60, Bidwell River Valley 39

Andover Pymatuning Valley 62, Windham 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 52, West Salem Northwestern 34

Arcadia 45, N. Baltimore 40

Arcanum 68, Milton-Union 25

Arlington 67, Pandora-Gilboa 24

Athens 57, Wellston 39

Barnesville 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, OT

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, New Riegel 30

Beallsville 40, Cameron, W.Va. 34

Bellaire 63, St. Clairsville 55

Bellbrook 47, Franklin 35

Belmont Union Local 83, Martins Ferry 32

Belpre 76, Crown City S. Gallia 38

Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Genoa Area 41

Botkins 36, DeGraff Riverside 34

Bradford 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32

Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 38

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, New Lebanon Dixie 29

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34, Grove City 26

Canfield S. Range 60, Jefferson Area 17

Carlisle 56, Middletown Madison Senior 41

Casstown Miami E. 64, Newton Local 25

Cedarville 54, N. Lewisburg Triad 45

Chillicothe Huntington 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Chillicothe Unioto 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Woodward 40

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 62, Cin. Shroder 33

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Batavia 53

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 65, Proctorville Fairland 50

Cols. Cristo Rey 65, Columbus Torah Academy 26

Cols. Hartley 47, Cols. DeSales 17

Columbiana 64, Salineville Southern 19

Columbus Grove 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 26

Convoy Crestview 74, Harrod Allen E. 28

Corning Miller 52, Racine Southern 46

Cortland Maplewood 51, Kinsman Badger 27

Dalton 63, Rittman 31

Defiance 56, Kenton 54, OT

Delphos Jefferson 54, Ada 26

Doylestown Chippewa 38, Creston Norwayne 33

Eaton 39, Day. Oakwood 29

Elida 38, Celina 10

Elmore Woodmore 61, Millbury Lake 57

Fayetteville-Perry 60, W. Union 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 39, Kalida 32

Ft. Recovery 23, Delphos St. John’s 20

Germantown Valley View 56, Monroe 46

Girard 45, Cortland Lakeview 30

Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 37

Hanoverton United 70, Heartland Christian 7

Hillcrest Christian Academy, Pa. 49, Bellaire St. John 36

Ironton Rock Hill 56, Chesapeake 42

Leetonia 67, Wellsville 44

Legacy Christian 50, Day. Miami Valley 10

Leipsic 36, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27

Lima Perry 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43

Lima Shawnee 48, Wapakoneta 37

Linsly, W.Va. 34, Hannibal River 18

Lisbon David Anderson 56, E. Palestine 46

Loudonville 86, Mansfield Christian 19

Loveland 50, Ursuline Academy 42

Lucas 62, Kidron Cent. Christian 40

Madonna, W.Va. 43, Bridgeport 38

Mansfield Madison 51, Mt. Vernon 21

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Rockford Parkway 23

Marion Elgin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

McComb 49, Cory-Rawson 36

McDermott Scioto NW 36, Oak Hill 30

McDonald 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 33

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Orrville 42

Minford 54, Beaver Eastern 37

Minster 61, Coldwater 31

Monroeville 57, Greenwich S. Cent. 27

Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, New Richmond 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Mineral Ridge 50

New Boston Glenwood 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

New Knoxville 49, Versailles 42

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Covington 32

New Middletown Spring. 50, Lowellville 29

New Paris National Trail 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Newcomerstown 85, Berlin Hiland 12

Newton Falls 39, Youngs. Ursuline 37

Norwalk St. Paul 83, Plymouth 11

Notre Dame Academy 69, Findlay 26

Notre Dame, Ky. 57, Cin. St. Ursula 36

Oregon Clay 40, Fremont Ross 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Lima Bath 36

Ottoville 47, Continental 45

Paulding 62, Bluffton 46

Peebles 71, Leesburg Fairfield 55

Pemberville Eastwood 99, Fostoria 33

Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 37

Poland Seminary 81, Niles McKinley 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Portsmouth Clay 24

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 61, Lynchburg-Clay 45

S. Point 42, Portsmouth 23

S. Webster 52, Lucasville Valley 49

Sandusky Perkins 53, Oak Harbor 41

Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Manchester 50

Seaman N. Adams 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17

Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52

Sidney 37, Bellefontaine 24

Sidney Fairlawn 48, Urbana 38

Sidney Lehman 48, Dola Hardin Northern 23

Smithville 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 37

Southeastern 51, Frankfort Adena 35

Spring. Cath. Cent. 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 33

Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. NE 37

St. Henry 49, New Bremen 35

St. Marys Memorial 43, Van Wert 34

Steubenville 53, John Marshall, W.Va. 48

Struthers 55, Hubbard 27

Thornville Sheridan 53, Washington C.H. 41

Tipp City Bethel 62, Ansonia 33

Titusville, Pa. 41, Conneaut 23

Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Tol. Whitmer 33

Tontogany Otsego 45, Rossford 38

Tree of Life 51, Shekinah Christian 11

Van Buren 50, Vanlue 40

W. Jefferson 42, S. Charleston SE 33

Wahama, W.Va. 38, Reedsville Eastern 33

Warrensville Hts. 75, Hudson WRA 44

Waverly 48, Portsmouth W. 47

Williamsburg 59, Blanchester 26

Williamsport Westfall 59, Piketon 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Latham Western 48

Wilmington 42, Goshen 27

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 29

Wooster 46, Ashland 29

Yellow Springs 67, Day. Jefferson 21

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Lexington 39, Mansfield Sr. 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/