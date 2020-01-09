Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 60, Haviland Wayne Trace 53
Archbold 38, Wauseon 32, OT
Athens 57, Wellston 39
Bryan 50, Swanton 34
Bucyrus 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56
Bucyrus Wynford 55, Attica Seneca E. 51
Carey 51, Morral Ridgedale 31
Collins Western Reserve 79, New London 41
Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. Franklin Hts. 62
Defiance Tinora 40, Defiance Ayersville 37, OT
Delaware Christian 56, Granville Christian 40
Delta 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 34
Edon 50, Pioneer N. Central 44
Findlay 83, Cedarville 74
Grove City Christian 79, Cols. International 47
Hicksville 52, Holgate 27
Marion Pleasant 82, Galion 46
Metamora Evergreen 60, Liberty Center 47
Ontario 59, Marion Harding 44
Perrysburg 76, Sylvania Southview 55
Pettisville 42, Montpelier 31
Sandusky 90, Bellevue 59
Shelby 59, Bellville Clear Fork 51
Sherwood Fairview 38, Edgerton 34
Stryker 66, W. Unity Hilltop 33
Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Cols. Patriot Prep 40
Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Liberty Christian Academy 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/