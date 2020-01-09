Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bogan 86, Brooks Academy 44
Cairo 73, Dongola 66
Chicago ( SSICP) 56, Julian 32
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 72, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 56
Chicago (Goode) 57, Chicago Washington 20
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 45
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 49, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 28
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 48, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 40
Chicago Ag Science 61, Harlan 55
Chicago CICS-Longwood 58, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 43
Chicago King 79, Maria 36
Clifton Central 58, St. Anne 50
Concord (Triopia) 50, Pleasant Hill 11
Corliss 43, Lindblom 32
Curie 74, Kenwood 46
Downs Tri-Valley 49, Decatur St. Teresa 34
Dupo 47, Principia, Mo. 44
Dyett 115, Air Force Academy 55
Elgin Academy 73, Christian Liberty Academy 46
Englewood Excel 66, Chicago (Soto) High School 37
Fenger 64, Chicago (Carver Military) 33
Glenbard South 47, Glenbard East 45
Harvest Christian Academy 55, Parkview Christian Academy 38
Hirsch 65, Bowen 63
Jacksonville Routt 69, Carrollton 50
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Calhoun 38
Morgan Park 81, Chicago Vocational 47
Payson Seymour 47, Calhoun 38
Phillips 56, Dunbar 49
Richards 64, Gage Park 54
Rockford Christian Life 80, Leland 17
Rushville-Industry 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55
Simeon 73, Hyde Park 39
Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 33
St. Charles North 58, Glenbard North 35
Warsaw West Hancock 64, Biggsville West Central 35
Wheaton North 41, Geneva 38
Winchester (West Central) 64, Greenfield 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 77, Farina South Central 26
Amundsen 41, Chicago Roosevelt 24
Argo 73, Thornton Fractional North 26
Athens 36, North-Mac 33
Aurora Christian 67, Wheaton Academy 36
Beecher 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 37
Belleville West 57, Alton 33
Benton 46, Massac County 25
Bethalto Civic Memorial 77, Mascoutah 25
Bloomington Christian 60, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 38
Bolingbrook 54, Lincoln-Way East 39
Breese Central 47, Highland 45, OT
Breese Mater Dei 59, Okawville 47
Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Oblong 28
CICS-Northtown 39, Josephinum 36
Carterville 61, Mount Vernon 32
Chester 62, Sparta 29
Chicago (Alcott) 59, Foreman 40
Chicago (Clark) 55, Senn 32
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42, Chicago Sullivan 2
Chicago (Jones) 38, Lincoln Park 25
Chicago (Lane) 77, Northside Prep 21
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) def. Chicago (Marine Military Academy), forfeit
Chicago King 42, Bowen 37
Chicago Marshall 56, Payton 27
Chicago Resurrection 49, Regina 32
Christopher 54, Century 43
Clemente 54, Chicago (Disney II) 38
Clifton Central 35, Cissna Park 23
Colfax Ridgeview 65, Cullom Tri-Point 36
Collins Academy 32, Lake View 22
Danville Schlarman 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17
Decatur MacArthur 69, Jacksonville 16
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54, Heyworth 51
Dieterich 58, Ramsey 41
Dixon 47, DeKalb 34
Dupo 56, Madison 16
Durand 51, Pecatonica 35
Dwight 50, Momence 31
Elmwood 52, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 37
Eureka 51, El Paso-Gridley 29
Fairbury Prairie Central 60, Monticello 29
Fieldcrest 59, LeRoy 41
Freeburg 50, Carlyle 21
Galena 35, East Dubuque 24
Geneseo 53, Quincy 49
Gillespie 45, Vandalia 30
Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 26
Goreville 37, Anna-Jonesboro 32
Greenville 48, Roxana 11
Harvey Thornton 60, Thornridge 27
Hillsboro 54, Litchfield 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 30, LaMoille 18
Holy Trinity 49, Providence-St. Mel 16
Homewood-Flossmoor 52, Lockport 28
Illini Bluffs 57, Midwest Central 48
Illinois Lutheran 39, St. Anne 32
Indian Creek 52, Kirkland Hiawatha 25
Kaneland 57, Plano 38
Kewanee 54, Princeton 42
Lake Forest 45, St. Viator 32
Lanark Eastland 62, Winnebago 42
Lena-Winslow 53, Pearl City 25
Lewistown 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 43
Lexington 71, Flanagan 42
Liberty 50, Winchester (West Central) 37
Lincoln 68, Effingham 51
Lincoln Way West 55, Andrew 20
Marion 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34
Marshall 69, Casey-Westfield 18
Mattoon 50, Mt. Zion 35
Milford 40, Fithian Oakwood 27
Moline 61, Galesburg 59
Mother McAuley 43, River Forest Trinity 41
Mundelein 44, Grayslake North 31
Nashville 44, DuQuoin 31
Newark 67, Earlville 46
Newton 54, Lawrenceville 47
Oak Forest 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 42
Oak Lawn Richards 56, Lemont 44
Olney (Richland County) 64, Flora 36
Ottawa 40, Rochelle 28
Ottawa Marquette 35, Peoria Christian 33
Paris 75, Red Hill 25
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Urbana 42
Peotone 53, Herscher 24
Petersburg PORTA 77, Mt. Pulaski 31
Pinckneyville 64, Murphysboro/Elverado 36
Pleasant Plains 47, Illini Central 34
Providence 44, De La Salle 27
Putnam County 37, Roanoke-Benson 33
Raby 39, Chicago (Austin) 29
Red Bud 52, Steeleville 22
Reed-Custer 48, Manteno 26
Richwoods 52, Peoria Notre Dame 37
Riverdale 53, Rockridge 24
Riverside-Brookfield 49, Rosary 43
Robinson 40, Cumberland 31
Rochester 52, Chatham Glenwood 26
Rock Falls 45, Amboy 42
Rock Island 74, East Moline United 50
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Springfield Lanphier 52
Sandburg 50, Stagg 42
Seneca 51, Midland 35
Skokie (Ida Crown) 61, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 10
Springfield 67, Springfield Southeast 54
St. Laurence 35, Westchester St. Joseph 27
Stanford Olympia 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 33
Steinmetz 38, Juarez 34
Sterling 57, Rock Island Alleman 37
Streator 45, Coal City 35
Sullivan 69, Neoga 47
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 60, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 38
Sycamore 56, Morris 16
Thornwood 67, Rich South 58
Trenton Wesclin 45, Columbia 43
Tuscola 38, Fisher 30
Watseka (coop) 49, Gilman Iroquois West 24
Westinghouse 54, North Lawndale 41
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 54, Okaw Valley 31
Zion Benton 47, Nazareth 46
Chester Tournament=
Marissa/Coulterville 46, New Athens 35
CIC Conference Tournament=
Decatur St. Teresa 53, Maroa-Forsyth 21
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 41, Moweaqua Central A&M 31
Midland Trail Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Woodlawn 48, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38
Third Place=
Wayne City 50, Bluford Webber 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/