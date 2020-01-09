Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bogan 86, Brooks Academy 44

Cairo 73, Dongola 66

Chicago ( SSICP) 56, Julian 32

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 72, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 56

Chicago (Goode) 57, Chicago Washington 20

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 45

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 49, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 28

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 48, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 40

Chicago Ag Science 61, Harlan 55

Chicago CICS-Longwood 58, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 43

Chicago King 79, Maria 36

Clifton Central 58, St. Anne 50

Concord (Triopia) 50, Pleasant Hill 11

Corliss 43, Lindblom 32

Curie 74, Kenwood 46

Downs Tri-Valley 49, Decatur St. Teresa 34

Dupo 47, Principia, Mo. 44

Dyett 115, Air Force Academy 55

Elgin Academy 73, Christian Liberty Academy 46

Englewood Excel 66, Chicago (Soto) High School 37

Fenger 64, Chicago (Carver Military) 33

Glenbard South 47, Glenbard East 45

Harvest Christian Academy 55, Parkview Christian Academy 38

Hirsch 65, Bowen 63

Jacksonville Routt 69, Carrollton 50

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Calhoun 38

Morgan Park 81, Chicago Vocational 47

Payson Seymour 47, Calhoun 38

Phillips 56, Dunbar 49

Richards 64, Gage Park 54

Rockford Christian Life 80, Leland 17

Rushville-Industry 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55

Simeon 73, Hyde Park 39

Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 33

St. Charles North 58, Glenbard North 35

Warsaw West Hancock 64, Biggsville West Central 35

Wheaton North 41, Geneva 38

Winchester (West Central) 64, Greenfield 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 77, Farina South Central 26

Amundsen 41, Chicago Roosevelt 24

Argo 73, Thornton Fractional North 26

Athens 36, North-Mac 33

Aurora Christian 67, Wheaton Academy 36

Beecher 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Belleville West 57, Alton 33

Benton 46, Massac County 25

Bethalto Civic Memorial 77, Mascoutah 25

Bloomington Christian 60, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 38

Bolingbrook 54, Lincoln-Way East 39

Breese Central 47, Highland 45, OT

Breese Mater Dei 59, Okawville 47

Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Oblong 28

CICS-Northtown 39, Josephinum 36

Carterville 61, Mount Vernon 32

Chester 62, Sparta 29

Chicago (Alcott) 59, Foreman 40

Chicago (Clark) 55, Senn 32

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42, Chicago Sullivan 2

Chicago (Jones) 38, Lincoln Park 25

Chicago (Lane) 77, Northside Prep 21

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) def. Chicago (Marine Military Academy), forfeit

Chicago King 42, Bowen 37

Chicago Marshall 56, Payton 27

Chicago Resurrection 49, Regina 32

Christopher 54, Century 43

Clemente 54, Chicago (Disney II) 38

Clifton Central 35, Cissna Park 23

Colfax Ridgeview 65, Cullom Tri-Point 36

Collins Academy 32, Lake View 22

Danville Schlarman 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17

Decatur MacArthur 69, Jacksonville 16

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54, Heyworth 51

Dieterich 58, Ramsey 41

Dixon 47, DeKalb 34

Dupo 56, Madison 16

Durand 51, Pecatonica 35

Dwight 50, Momence 31

Elmwood 52, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 37

Eureka 51, El Paso-Gridley 29

Fairbury Prairie Central 60, Monticello 29

Fieldcrest 59, LeRoy 41

Freeburg 50, Carlyle 21

Galena 35, East Dubuque 24

Geneseo 53, Quincy 49

Gillespie 45, Vandalia 30

Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 26

Goreville 37, Anna-Jonesboro 32

Greenville 48, Roxana 11

Harvey Thornton 60, Thornridge 27

Hillsboro 54, Litchfield 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 30, LaMoille 18

Holy Trinity 49, Providence-St. Mel 16

Homewood-Flossmoor 52, Lockport 28

Illini Bluffs 57, Midwest Central 48

Illinois Lutheran 39, St. Anne 32

Indian Creek 52, Kirkland Hiawatha 25

Kaneland 57, Plano 38

Kewanee 54, Princeton 42

Lake Forest 45, St. Viator 32

Lanark Eastland 62, Winnebago 42

Lena-Winslow 53, Pearl City 25

Lewistown 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 43

Lexington 71, Flanagan 42

Liberty 50, Winchester (West Central) 37

Lincoln 68, Effingham 51

Lincoln Way West 55, Andrew 20

Marion 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34

Marshall 69, Casey-Westfield 18

Mattoon 50, Mt. Zion 35

Milford 40, Fithian Oakwood 27

Moline 61, Galesburg 59

Mother McAuley 43, River Forest Trinity 41

Mundelein 44, Grayslake North 31

Nashville 44, DuQuoin 31

Newark 67, Earlville 46

Newton 54, Lawrenceville 47

Oak Forest 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 42

Oak Lawn Richards 56, Lemont 44

Olney (Richland County) 64, Flora 36

Ottawa 40, Rochelle 28

Ottawa Marquette 35, Peoria Christian 33

Paris 75, Red Hill 25

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Urbana 42

Peotone 53, Herscher 24

Petersburg PORTA 77, Mt. Pulaski 31

Pinckneyville 64, Murphysboro/Elverado 36

Pleasant Plains 47, Illini Central 34

Providence 44, De La Salle 27

Putnam County 37, Roanoke-Benson 33

Raby 39, Chicago (Austin) 29

Red Bud 52, Steeleville 22

Reed-Custer 48, Manteno 26

Richwoods 52, Peoria Notre Dame 37

Riverdale 53, Rockridge 24

Riverside-Brookfield 49, Rosary 43

Robinson 40, Cumberland 31

Rochester 52, Chatham Glenwood 26

Rock Falls 45, Amboy 42

Rock Island 74, East Moline United 50

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Springfield Lanphier 52

Sandburg 50, Stagg 42

Seneca 51, Midland 35

Skokie (Ida Crown) 61, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 10

Springfield 67, Springfield Southeast 54

St. Laurence 35, Westchester St. Joseph 27

Stanford Olympia 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 33

Steinmetz 38, Juarez 34

Sterling 57, Rock Island Alleman 37

Streator 45, Coal City 35

Sullivan 69, Neoga 47

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 60, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 38

Sycamore 56, Morris 16

Thornwood 67, Rich South 58

Trenton Wesclin 45, Columbia 43

Tuscola 38, Fisher 30

Watseka (coop) 49, Gilman Iroquois West 24

Westinghouse 54, North Lawndale 41

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 54, Okaw Valley 31

Zion Benton 47, Nazareth 46

Chester Tournament=

Marissa/Coulterville 46, New Athens 35

CIC Conference Tournament=

Decatur St. Teresa 53, Maroa-Forsyth 21

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 41, Moweaqua Central A&M 31

Midland Trail Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Woodlawn 48, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38

Third Place=

Wayne City 50, Bluford Webber 35

