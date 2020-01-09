Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 33, Wallenpaupack 32

Benjamin Franklin 63, Tacony Academy 62

Berlin-Brothersvalley 80, Meyersdale 40

Big Spring 69, Bermudian Springs 52

Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59

Charleroi 72, Carmichaels 55

Crestwood 48, Nanticoke Area 40

Cristo Rey 72, Life Center Academy, N.J. 66

Dallas 64, Berwick 42

Derry 47, Deer Lakes 40

Downingtown East 65, Bishop Shanahan 48

Ephrata 39, Cocalico 38

Franklin Towne Charter 48, GAMP 34

Freire Charter 67, Philadelphia Northeast 55

Hazleton Area 81, Wyoming Valley West 52

High School of the Future 78, Dobbins/Randolph 75

Hill Freedman 72, Parkway Northwest 53

Holy Redeemer 68, Northwest Area 36

Homer-Center 59, Penns Manor 52

Julia R Masterman 56, Franklin Learning Center 38

KIPP Dubois 66, Sayre 55

Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Eastern York 63

Lancaster Catholic 59, Lancaster Mennonite 41

Lancaster McCaskey 72, Coatesville 66

Latin Charter 56, Engineering And Science 32

Lincoln Leadership 60, MAST Charter 56

Marian Catholic 82, Lourdes Regional 63

Mariana Bracetti 58, Philadelphia Academy Charter 53

Martin Luther King 72, Mastery Charter North 48

Olney Charter 60, Philadelphia George Washington 43

Palumbo 53, Roxborough 53

Penn Treaty 53, Parkway Center City 50

Penncrest 51, Haverford 49, 2OT

Perkiomen School 56, Malvern Phelps 52

Phoenixville 57, Upper Merion 52

Pittston Area 50, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

Pope John Paul II 63, Upper Perkiomen 42

Pottsville 70, North Schuylkill 38

Salisbury 55, Bangor 42

Schuylkill Haven 72, Pottsville Nativity 55

Shade 75, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 40

Shenango 71, Burgettstown 38

South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37

South Philadelphia 48, Philadelphia Central 33

Tunkhannock 75, Wyoming Area 44

United 49, West Shamokin 40

Warren 43, Ridgway 35

West Chester East 62, Downingtown West 51

Williams Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 57

Wyoming Seminary 66, Lake-Lehman 42

Wyomissing 39, Conrad Weiser 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

High Point vs. Berks Christian, ppd. to Jan 9th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 51, West Scranton 47

Academy Park 59, Chester 21

Armstrong 45, Mars 43

Athens 51, Sayre Area 12

Beaver Area 45, Freedom Area 21

Berks Catholic 31, Daniel Boone 21

Bethel Park 60, Canon-McMillan 24

Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59

Blackhawk 88, Ambridge 29

Brockway 57, Cameron County 31

Burgettstown 55, Chartiers-Houston 23

Carmichaels 40, Bentworth 26

Central Valley 47, Quaker Valley 35

Chartiers Valley 57, Moon 50

Columbia 42, Annville-Cleona 35

Derry 47, Deer Lakes 40

Donegal 65, ELCO 62

East Allegheny 54, Shady Side Academy 32

Elizabeth Forward 60, Yough 20

Ellis School 65, Jeannette 40

Ephrata 39, Cocalico 38

Fort Leboeuf 46, Corry 20

Franklin Regional 47, Hampton 36

Freeport 53, Knoch 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph 29

Grove City 51, Meadville 47

Gwynedd Mercy 46, Prep-Villa 44

Hickory 36, Franklin 24

Hillcrest Christian Academy 49, Bellaire St. John, Ohio 36

Hopewell 38, Keystone Oaks 35

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 17

Jenkintown 58, Morrisville 36

Kennard-Dale 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 34

Kennedy Catholic 84, Rocky Grove 12

Lake-Lehman 57, Wyoming Seminary 27

Laurel 66, New Brighton 39

Little Flower 53, Hallahan 45

Maplewood 78, Union City 40

McGuffey 47, Waynesburg Central 39

Mercyhurst Prep 65, North East 39

Methacton 51, Boyertown 31

Mohawk 71, Ellwood City 43

Monessen 43, Jefferson-Morgan 25

Mount Calvary 42, Covenant Christian Academy 18

Mount Lebanon 70, Peters Township 38

North Allegheny 59, Butler 41

North Pocono 41, Valley View 33

Northern York 34, Carlisle 28

Northwestern 35, Fairview 32

Norwin 48, Shaler 28

Notre Dame 65, Friends Central 52

Old Forge 84, Carbondale 47

Owen J Roberts 52, Perkiomen Valley 44

Penn Wood 57, Interboro 37

Penn-Trafford 62, Laurel Highlands 11

Pequea Valley 74, Octorara 30

Phoenixville 43, Upper Merion 23

Port Allegany 47, Galeton 21

Pottstown 85, Pottsgrove 45

Propel Andrew Street 35, Leechburg 30

Ridley 41, Harriton 21

Riverside 69, Mountain View 20

Rochester 59, New Castle 42

Roxborough 63, Palumbo 53

Seton-LaSalle 57, Washington 45

Slippery Rock 64, Oil City 21

South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37

South Fayette 87, West Allegheny 12

South Park 50, Bethlehem Center 45

South Side 50, Aliquippa 44

Southmoreland 58, Belle Vernon 50

Spring-Ford 62, Norristown 6

St. Basil 76, Villa Joseph Marie 49

Steelton-Highspire 67, Lancaster McCaskey 48

Susquehanna 61, Elk Lake 33

Tamaqua 61, Mahanoy Area 46

Titusville 41, Conneaut Area 23

Towanda 59, Canton 28

Trinity 75, Lincoln Park Charter 58

Twin Valley 47, Governor Mifflin 38

Uniontown 48, Albert Gallatin 47

Upper St. Clair 61, Connellsville 35

Villa Maria 61, Harbor Creek 31

Vincentian Academy 67, Quigley Catholic 28

Warren 48, General McLane 40

West Chester East 41, Downingtown West 26

West Chester Henderson 63, Avon Grove 47

West Chester Rustin 54, Oxford 30

West Greene 67, Geibel Catholic 19

West Middlesex 69, Farrell 38

West Mifflin 60, Mount Pleasant 40

Winchester Thurston 64, Springdale 15

Woodland Hills 52, Greater Latrobe 43

Wyomissing 71, Oley Valley 36

York Catholic 51, Littlestown 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownsville vs. Charleroi, ppd.

Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley, ppd. to Jan 9th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/