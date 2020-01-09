Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 33, Wallenpaupack 32
Benjamin Franklin 63, Tacony Academy 62
Berlin-Brothersvalley 80, Meyersdale 40
Big Spring 69, Bermudian Springs 52
Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59
Charleroi 72, Carmichaels 55
Crestwood 48, Nanticoke Area 40
Cristo Rey 72, Life Center Academy, N.J. 66
Dallas 64, Berwick 42
Derry 47, Deer Lakes 40
Downingtown East 65, Bishop Shanahan 48
Ephrata 39, Cocalico 38
Franklin Towne Charter 48, GAMP 34
Freire Charter 67, Philadelphia Northeast 55
Hazleton Area 81, Wyoming Valley West 52
High School of the Future 78, Dobbins/Randolph 75
Hill Freedman 72, Parkway Northwest 53
Holy Redeemer 68, Northwest Area 36
Homer-Center 59, Penns Manor 52
Julia R Masterman 56, Franklin Learning Center 38
KIPP Dubois 66, Sayre 55
Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Eastern York 63
Lancaster Catholic 59, Lancaster Mennonite 41
Lancaster McCaskey 72, Coatesville 66
Latin Charter 56, Engineering And Science 32
Lincoln Leadership 60, MAST Charter 56
Marian Catholic 82, Lourdes Regional 63
Mariana Bracetti 58, Philadelphia Academy Charter 53
Martin Luther King 72, Mastery Charter North 48
Olney Charter 60, Philadelphia George Washington 43
Palumbo 53, Roxborough 53
Penn Treaty 53, Parkway Center City 50
Penncrest 51, Haverford 49, 2OT
Perkiomen School 56, Malvern Phelps 52
Phoenixville 57, Upper Merion 52
Pittston Area 50, Wilkes-Barre Area 47
Pope John Paul II 63, Upper Perkiomen 42
Pottsville 70, North Schuylkill 38
Salisbury 55, Bangor 42
Schuylkill Haven 72, Pottsville Nativity 55
Shade 75, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 40
Shenango 71, Burgettstown 38
South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37
South Philadelphia 48, Philadelphia Central 33
Tunkhannock 75, Wyoming Area 44
United 49, West Shamokin 40
Warren 43, Ridgway 35
West Chester East 62, Downingtown West 51
Williams Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 57
Wyoming Seminary 66, Lake-Lehman 42
Wyomissing 39, Conrad Weiser 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
High Point vs. Berks Christian, ppd. to Jan 9th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 51, West Scranton 47
Academy Park 59, Chester 21
Armstrong 45, Mars 43
Athens 51, Sayre Area 12
Beaver Area 45, Freedom Area 21
Berks Catholic 31, Daniel Boone 21
Bethel Park 60, Canon-McMillan 24
Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59
Blackhawk 88, Ambridge 29
Brockway 57, Cameron County 31
Burgettstown 55, Chartiers-Houston 23
Carmichaels 40, Bentworth 26
Central Valley 47, Quaker Valley 35
Chartiers Valley 57, Moon 50
Columbia 42, Annville-Cleona 35
Derry 47, Deer Lakes 40
Donegal 65, ELCO 62
East Allegheny 54, Shady Side Academy 32
Elizabeth Forward 60, Yough 20
Ellis School 65, Jeannette 40
Ephrata 39, Cocalico 38
Fort Leboeuf 46, Corry 20
Franklin Regional 47, Hampton 36
Freeport 53, Knoch 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph 29
Grove City 51, Meadville 47
Gwynedd Mercy 46, Prep-Villa 44
Hickory 36, Franklin 24
Hillcrest Christian Academy 49, Bellaire St. John, Ohio 36
Hopewell 38, Keystone Oaks 35
Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 17
Jenkintown 58, Morrisville 36
Kennard-Dale 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 34
Kennedy Catholic 84, Rocky Grove 12
Lake-Lehman 57, Wyoming Seminary 27
Laurel 66, New Brighton 39
Little Flower 53, Hallahan 45
Maplewood 78, Union City 40
McGuffey 47, Waynesburg Central 39
Mercyhurst Prep 65, North East 39
Methacton 51, Boyertown 31
Mohawk 71, Ellwood City 43
Monessen 43, Jefferson-Morgan 25
Mount Calvary 42, Covenant Christian Academy 18
Mount Lebanon 70, Peters Township 38
North Allegheny 59, Butler 41
North Pocono 41, Valley View 33
Northern York 34, Carlisle 28
Northwestern 35, Fairview 32
Norwin 48, Shaler 28
Notre Dame 65, Friends Central 52
Old Forge 84, Carbondale 47
Owen J Roberts 52, Perkiomen Valley 44
Penn Wood 57, Interboro 37
Penn-Trafford 62, Laurel Highlands 11
Pequea Valley 74, Octorara 30
Phoenixville 43, Upper Merion 23
Port Allegany 47, Galeton 21
Pottstown 85, Pottsgrove 45
Propel Andrew Street 35, Leechburg 30
Ridley 41, Harriton 21
Riverside 69, Mountain View 20
Rochester 59, New Castle 42
Roxborough 63, Palumbo 53
Seton-LaSalle 57, Washington 45
Slippery Rock 64, Oil City 21
South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37
South Fayette 87, West Allegheny 12
South Park 50, Bethlehem Center 45
South Side 50, Aliquippa 44
Southmoreland 58, Belle Vernon 50
Spring-Ford 62, Norristown 6
St. Basil 76, Villa Joseph Marie 49
Steelton-Highspire 67, Lancaster McCaskey 48
Susquehanna 61, Elk Lake 33
Tamaqua 61, Mahanoy Area 46
Titusville 41, Conneaut Area 23
Towanda 59, Canton 28
Trinity 75, Lincoln Park Charter 58
Twin Valley 47, Governor Mifflin 38
Uniontown 48, Albert Gallatin 47
Upper St. Clair 61, Connellsville 35
Villa Maria 61, Harbor Creek 31
Vincentian Academy 67, Quigley Catholic 28
Warren 48, General McLane 40
West Chester East 41, Downingtown West 26
West Chester Henderson 63, Avon Grove 47
West Chester Rustin 54, Oxford 30
West Greene 67, Geibel Catholic 19
West Middlesex 69, Farrell 38
West Mifflin 60, Mount Pleasant 40
Winchester Thurston 64, Springdale 15
Woodland Hills 52, Greater Latrobe 43
Wyomissing 71, Oley Valley 36
York Catholic 51, Littlestown 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brownsville vs. Charleroi, ppd.
Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley, ppd. to Jan 9th.
___
