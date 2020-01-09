Texans-Chiefs Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — HOUSTON (11-6) at KANSAS CITY (12-4)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 7-7-1, Chiefs 10-5

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 6-5

LAST MEETING — Texans beat Chiefs 31-24, Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK — Texans beat Bills 22-19 in OT; Chiefs off

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 10, Chiefs No. 4

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (15)

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (29)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (23), PASS (5)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Houston has won two of past three vs Chiefs. … Texans 0-3 in divisional round of playoffs. Have never won road playoff game (0-3). … Kansas City eliminated Texans in wild-card round in 2015 season. It was Chiefs’ first playoff win since 1993. … Houston trailed Buffalo 16-0 last week before closing with 22-3 run. … Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was Chiefs head coach in 2012. … Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu played for Houston last season. He has four interceptions, two sacks and 12 passes defensed. … Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 31 yards receiving to pass Andre Johnson (358) for postseason franchise receiving mark. … Hopkins has at least five receptions in five consecutive playoff games. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson needs 124 yards passing to pass Matt Schaub (605) for franchise playoff record. … Texans set single-season franchise record in red zone touchdown rate this season at 64.2 percent. … Houston 37-3 over past five seasons when leading at halftime, third best in NFL. … Texans lead NFL with 15 comeback wins over past two seasons. … Kansas City has most wins vs. AFC over past two seasons (19). Houston third (17). … Chiefs won six straight to end regular season. … Kansas City has never reached consecutive AFC title games. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown just five interceptions in 484 attempts. … Chiefs’ Travis Kelce first TE with consecutive 1,200-yard seasons. Also first with 1,000 yards in four straight seasons. … Kelce needs 57 yards receiving to pass Otis Taylor (481) for franchise record for receiving yards in playoffs. … P Dustin Colquitt will be playing 10th playoff game, matching Chiefs record. … Chiefs DE Terrell Suggs needs two sacks to match Bruce Smith (14 1/2) for second most in playoffs. Willie McGinest had 16. Suggs (139) also would pass Jason Taylor (139 1/2) for seventh most in NFL history. … Suggs has 18 playoff starts, three times as many than next most on Chiefs (Kelce, Eric Fisher). … Chiefs second in NFL in yards-per-play (6.22). … WR Mecole Hardman tied Chiefs rookie record with six TD catches. … Kansas City tied for third in NFL in sacks allowed with 25.

