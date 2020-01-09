Names Released in 3 Vehicle Accident

Three people were injured in a three vehicle crash on State Route 93 Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said around 3:50 PM a Ford F-250 driven by 43-year-old Jason Grannon, of Roseville, was traveling south when he went left of center striking a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Stacie Taggart, of Mount Perry and another vehicle driven by 53-year-old Debbie Craig, of Crooksville.

Grannon’s vehicle then traveled off the roadway, striking a guardrail. Grannon was taken to OSU Medical Center by Med Flight.

Taggart and Craig were both taken to Genesis Hospital. Taggart was transported by family, while Craig was taken by Crooksville EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.