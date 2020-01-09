Mountain West reaches 6-year deals with CBS, Fox Sports

DENVER (AP) — The Mountain West has agreed to six-year media rights deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports that are worth a combined $270 million.

The agreements include football and men’s basketball. The deals begin in 2020-21 and run through the 2025-26 season, the conference announced Thursday. There are additional third-tier rights still in negotiation.

This marks the inaugural arrangement between the league and Fox, which will show the conference’s football championship game. The CBS Sports Network remains the primary television rights holder.

“Retaining the conference’s top games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds upon our already strong schedule,” said Dan Weinberg, the executive vice president for programming for CBS Sports. “We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the years ahead.”

The annual football deal for CBS Sports breaks down like this: 23 games on CBS or CBSSN, with a minimum of three games annually on CBS. There will also be 10 additional games available for CBS. The network receives the first seven picks of conference-controlled games and the rights to all Boise State conference road games.

Fox will show the football championship game on either Fox or FS1 and it will be played either on a Friday or Saturday. In addition, there will be 16 to 23 games shown during the regular season. The network has rights to all Boise State home games.

A maximum of four Hawaii football games can be picked collectively by the two networks each year.

“Fox Sports is pleased to add the Mountain West to our roster of top-tier collegiate athletics partnerships,” said Mark Silverman, the Fox Sports president for national networks. “We look forward to showcasing these exceptional programs, coaches and student-athletes in the years to come.”

On the basketball side, CBS networks will show the Mountain West men’s basketball championship game on CBS. The game will be played on the NCAA Tournament selection weekend. There will also be 32 games on CBS or CBSSN. The network receives the first 12 picks of league-controlled games and then alternates with Fox.

For Fox Sports, it will show 16 to 32 regular season games with a minimum of 12 annually on Fox or FS1. The other contests will be featured on FS1 or FS2.

“The Mountain West is excited to begin this next cycle with FOX Sports as a new partner,” conference Commissioner Craig Thompson said. “The relationship allows us to be part of the network’s growing collegiate programming and we look forward to working together toward mutual success.”

On the CBS Sports deal, Thompson said: “The Mountain West is pleased to enhance and strengthen our mutually beneficial association with CBS Sports.”

