Local Girl’s Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An area child battling cystic fibrosis will soon have her ultimate wish granted as she heads to Walt Disney World Resort to spend a week with Princess Belle. Seven year old Laci Taylor was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just ten days old. She and her family were matched with a local Make-A-Wish Foundation volunteer who was able to grant Laci’s wish to meet Princess Belle. Alicia Taylor, Laci’s mother, says the family is very grateful to Make-A-Wish.



“It’s been really nice, especially with–we had a reveal party and her face…she did not know until we walked in and she saw Belle like what was going on and stuff like that. So, she’s been very, very excited and it’s helped us be more excited for her to have something so special like this to be able to look forward to.”



The Taylor family will be able to enjoy Disney World together as a result of the work of Make-A-Wish volunteers. However, there are many other area children like Laci who have not yet had their wishes granted as there are not currently enough volunteers to go around. Rebecca Geyer, Make-A-Wish Volunteer, says the process to volunteer is simple and rewarding.



“Here in the area, we’re currently waiting for a lot of wishes to be granted. We have, I think it’s 17 kids right now in the surrounding counties that are waiting for volunteers. So, we need two volunteers for each of those Wish Kids to have their wish granted–so, we’d be looking for really 28 more volunteers to be coming and signing up to be doing what I’m doing.”



There are two area volunteer training sessions approaching; February 12 and March 11–both to be held at the Licking County Library. For more information or to become a Make-A-Wish volunteer, go online to okiwish.me/volunteer.

