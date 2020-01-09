Kane to undergo surgery on left hamstring, out until April

Sports
Associated Press0

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after being advised to undergo surgery on his left hamstring, the Premier League club said Thursday.

Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring during a league match against Southampton on Jan. 1.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined,” Tottenham said in a statement, “with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Struggling Ohio State trying to avoid another January swoon

Associated Press

Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach

Associated Press

Pat Hurst selected as US captain for 2021 Solheim Cup

Associated Press