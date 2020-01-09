Kane to undergo surgery on left hamstring, out until April

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after being advised to undergo surgery on his left hamstring, the Premier League club said Thursday.

Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring during a league match against Southampton on Jan. 1.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined,” Tottenham said in a statement, “with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

