Charl Schwartzel Partners With Clear Golf for 2020 Return to European and PGA Tours

Clear Golf is pleased to announce that major champion Charl Schwartzel will open his 2020 season with the Clear Golf ball in his bag. Schwartzel will tee up with Clear in his home country when play commences at the South African Open on January 9. The former Masters Champion will make his U.S. debut with Clear on the PGA Tour in February, using the Clear ball and representing the Clear Golf brand.

“I’m truly excited to be playing the Clear ball this season,” noted Schwartzel, who has 24 worldwide wins to his credit. “The ball is extremely precise and performs beyond expectations. I feel a remarkable competitive advantage with the Clear ball. I’m thrilled to be joining the Clear team and look forward to many successful years playing Clear.”

Ed Brown, Chairman of Clear Golf, is convinced that Schwartzel and the Clear ball are a terrific match. “The Clear Golf commitment to excellence and peak performance gets no stronger validation than having one of the great talents in golf choose to put our ball in play. Our partnership with Charl marks an exciting time for Clear Golf. He will be an outstanding ambassador for our brand, and we are confident the Clear ball will give Charl the maximum competitive advantage on tour.”

About Clear Golf

Clear Golf is the producer of the most exclusive golf ball on the market. The brand’s tagline, “Engineered for Perfection”, is a nod to the company’s uncompromising dedication to quality, precision and performance. Clear’s straightforward mission is to use the finest materials and most advanced technology to create the world’s best-performing golf ball, regardless of price. Notable celebrity golfers who have embraced the ball include Chris Lane, Jorge Posada, Jeremy Roenick, Tino Martinez, Ivan Lendl, Sterling Sharpe, among others.

Clear offers two tour-level golf balls, named “CS” for Controlled Spin and “ES” for Enhanced Spin. Both balls combine a proprietary core with a best-in-class cast urethane cover. The logo featured on the ball was created by Clear Golf Chairman Ed Brown and was unveiled on Fox Business News in February, shortly after Brown joined Clear following his immensely successful tenure as CEO and president of Patrón Spirits International.

For more information on Clear Golf, visit www.cleargolf.com or follow Clear Golf on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

