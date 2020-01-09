Updated on Wednesday, 8 January 2020 at 5:19 PM EST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight, and then mostly clear skies towards sunrise. Lows around 17°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 50°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs around 59°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely during the early evening, and then rain showers likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 47°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall totals around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: Rain showers likely during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 65°. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Lows around 42°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 48°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 36°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map; a very long and broad area of low pressure can be found stretching from southern Alberta all the way down to Wyoming. Within this area of low pressure around Wyoming is “Dakota”, the first low pressure in our system that is going to result in some widespread rain showers across much of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Missouri. Also present this evening are two areas of low pressure; the first one centered in Alabama at 1031 mb, the second one centered up around Wisconsin at around 1032 mb.

Before I begin, keep in mind that minor adjustments in the overall forecast for Friday through Sunday Morning are possible. I will let you know if I make any adjustments.

As we move through tonight, the area of high pressure will drift off towards our east, which in response will allow “Dakota” to move into South Dakota this evening, and then into northern Nebraska overnight tonight. In doing so, “Dakota” will lift a warm front through the lower Midwest, and then up towards Ohio by mid-morning on Thursday. The warm front will then pass through Ohio sometime during the afternoon. When this happens, I am expecting that we will see some clouds begin to move into our area, both ahead of an behind the warm front. For now, I have kept tonight clear, but some clouds will likely start arriving towards sunrise, and then gradually increase throughout the morning. When the warm front passes, our winds will become southerly and we will possibly see them gusting upwards of 25 mph during the afternoon.

Moisture will immediately be drawn up along the cold front extending from “Dakota” (which will likely be in southern Minnesota by early Thursday Afternoon), all the way down to Oklahoma. This moisture will continue to build and will begin to produce some rain showers well off to our west by Thursday Morning. As the cold front inches towards us on Thursday Afternoon, it will also begin to slow down even more, and the reason for this is partly because “Dakota” will have moved right into the area of south Hudson Bay, resulting in the front becoming more and more stretched while a new area of low pressure begins to take shape in Oklahoma, this one we are calling “Oklahoma”.

For now, I am expecting that the rain from this system will begin to enter Ohio sometime on Thursday Night, but will likely remain west of I-71 for much of the night. Because of this, I have went ahead and kept Thursday Night mostly dry for our area, but I am including the possibility of a stray rain shower just in case something meanders away from southern Indiana and tries to approach us. Otherwise; Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy with some very, very mild temperatures.

During the day on Friday, “Oklahoma” will gradually begin to stall out the cold front, positioning it right around an area running from Oklahoma City all the way up to Flint, MI. “Oklahoma” is going to be a very strong low pressure system, so the amount of moisture it will draw northwards along the front is going to be pretty impressive. Because this low pressure will be so strong, the amount of cooler air behind it (courtesy of a high pressure located in South Dakota by this time around 1032 mb), it appears that snow is looking likely for central Oklahoma all the way down to the Red River whilst we are sitting very mild and having some rain.

During the day on Friday, I am expecting that a swath of steady rain will develop in northwestern Ohio, and it may angle back to the right a little bit, causing portions of it to be around the western suburbs of Cleveland. For us, we will likely be seeing scattered rain showers in our area by the time we get into Friday Evening.

A little surface trough appears on some of the maps on Friday Evening, which would likely be bringing a batch of rain showers on it’s own. This batch of rain showers appears to be a mostly steady rain running south of (and parallel to) the stationary front. This batch of rain will likely arrive during Friday Evening and could very well be with us for much of the night and into the first part of Saturday Morning. Because of this, I have went ahead and raised the precipitation coverage probability for Friday Night to 90% (rain showers likely). We may be able to pick up a half inch or so from this round of rain showers.

Once the trough moves out on Saturday Morning, “Oklahoma” appears as if it will be located in Southeastern Missouri by this time and on its way into southern Illinois by the afternoon. The stationary front will be positioned on a curved line from south of St. Louis, MO up to Indianapolis, IN up to Lafayette, IN and into South Bend, IN, then arching over to Toledo, OH and then into London, ON. It is here and just a bit north of this stationary where the heaviest of the rain is looking likely. In fact, with the way things are looking, just on Friday Night through Saturday alone it looks like those areas could pick up a good 2-3 inches. For us, however, it does not appear that way.

Given the way “Oklahoma” appears as though a break in the rain showers will occur for us by early Saturday Afternoon. Given the amount of moisture still present in the mid-levels, and the proximity of the system, I did not make Saturday Afternoon completely dry, but I did go ahead and put at least part of it as “partly cloudy”. During this time, our temperatures are likely to sky-rocket up into the mid-60s a cross the area (meanwhile, temperatures around Toledo may only be in the upper-40s during this time, and snow is looking like in northern Missouri).

On Saturday Night, “Oklahoma” will have moved into central Indiana, then occlude, and move backwards towards Chicago. The outrunning cold front appears as though it will arrive late Saturday Night, and bring not only rain showers, but the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder with it. Temperatures on Saturday Night are likely not to drop at all. I went with a low on Saturday Night of 42° – but my guess is that tomorrow I will raise that value possibly up to 48°. The low temperature will only happen when the cold front arrives, and this appears to be between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM EST. Once that front passes, temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s and remain there for much of Saturday. The cooler air, by the time it reaches us, does not appear all that impressive. To add, dry air from the occlusion will likely help to break up some of the clouds by early Sunday Afternoon.

In all, for our area I am expecting anywhere from 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain (with my average calculation being 0.96 inches). Slightly higher amounts will be likely towards Knox County, and slightly lower amounts will be likely towards Noble and Morgan County. In all, I am not expecting this to be a record breaker for us…though I would not be surprised if a few “day records” for precipitation on either January 10th or 11th are set in Indiana. Flooding appears to be a concern for portions of the state, mainly back up around Toledo and possibly for Dayton and Cincinnati, but even then most of the flooding will likely be Indiana and parts of southern Illinois.

Beyond this system, expect mild temperatures to continue as we head into the start of the work week. It does appear that another system (likely weaker than this one) will move through on either Monday Night or Tuesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

