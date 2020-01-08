Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft

Sports
Associated Press9

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream.”

He was a unanimous All-America this season and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

Biadasz, a 6-foot-3, 321-pounder from Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus also are leaving early.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

AP source: Rondón, Diamondbacks agree to $3M, 1-year deal

Associated Press

DK Metcalf’s breakout day another step for Seahawks rookie

Associated Press

Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup

Associated Press