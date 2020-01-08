Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 69, Redbank Valley 52

Archbishop Wood 67, Cardinal O’Hara 63

Boyertown 44, Norristown 5

Cambria Heights 48, Bishop McCort 42

Cambridge Springs 53, Union City 35

Catasauqua 64, Lehighton 55

Cedar Crest 61, Hempfield 47

Central Bucks East 69, New Hope-Solebury 57

Chester Charter 61, The Christian Academy 56

Coatesville 80, West Chester Henderson 60

Cocalico 45, Garden Spot 35

Cochranton 68, Saegertown 48

Columbia 76, Antietam 63

Conrad Weiser 55, Twin Valley 40

Corry 67, Maplewood 27

Coudersport 71, Cameron County 38

Council Rock North 51, Lower Moreland 39

Dallastown Area 45, Red Lion 40

Devon Prep 79, Kennett 66

Dubois 51, St. Marys 48

East Allegheny 43, Carrick 39

Elk County Catholic 57, Punxsutawney 29

Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Erie 39

Farrell 85, Jamestown 46

Freedom Area 74, South Side 65

George School 63, Pennington, N.J. 46

Hopewell 60, New Brighton 48

Imhotep Charter 64, Philadelphia MC&S 63

Jefferson-Morgan 70, Bentworth 49

Lakeland 66, Elk Lake 39

Littlestown 59, York Catholic 37

Manheim Township 78, Northeastern 62

Mercyhurst Prep 68, Iroquois 29

Millersburg 68, Williams Valley 66

Mohawk 62, Beaver County Christian 39

Moravian Academy 43, Saucon Valley 40

Mount Carmel 58, Hughesville 52

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Williamson 28

North Penn/Liberty 63, Towanda 33

Northern York 93, Shippensburg 87

Palisades 67, Bangor 57

Palmerton 58, Northern Lehigh 57

Parkland 60, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 87, Conwell Egan 32

Pittsburgh Obama 58, Kennedy Catholic 57

Pope John Paul II 60, Upper Merion 47

Richland 52, Bishop Carroll 49

Riverview 62, St. Joseph 48

Serra Catholic 74, West Mifflin 56

Solebury 77, Girard College 75

Sto-Rox 88, Winchester Thurston 52

The Hill School 70, Lawrenceville, N.J. 55

Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 58

Troy 59, Canton 55

Wellsboro 80, Sayre Area 42

West Branch 74, Juniata Valley 23

Wyalusing 50, Northeast Bradford 47, 2OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake-Lehman vs. Northwest Area, ppd.

Pine-Richland vs. Camp Hill Trinity, ppd.

Williamsport vs. Hollidaysburg, ppd. to Jan 15th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 56, Tacony Academy 39

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 38, St. Joseph 25

Athens 55, Cowanesque Valley 20

Bangor 40, Palisades 23

Barrack Hebrew 53, Del-Val Friends 28

Bellwood-Antis 61, United 52

Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 27

Berks Catholic 50, York Catholic 47

Berlin-Brothersvalley 71, Meyersdale 43

Blacklick Valley 58, Conemaugh Township 38

Brookville 49, West Shamokin 43

Cambria Heights 70, Bishop McCort 47

Central Columbia 46, Warrior Run 37

Central Dauphin 55, Harrisburg 38

Central Martinsburg 59, Freire Charter 49

Conemaugh Valley 62, Ferndale 19

Dobbins/Randolph 36, Paul Robeson 27

Edison 59, Franklin Learning Center 26

Elizabethtown 33, Conestoga Valley 28

Elwood City Riverside 49, Union Area 18

Engineering And Science 41, Mastery Charter South 25

Erie East 36, Bishop Shanahan 33

Forest Hills 57, Central Cambria 34

GAMP 44, High School of the Future 38

Gateway 50, Hempfield 41

Great Valley 58, West Chester Rustin 40

Greater Johnstown 45, Chestnut Ridge 32

Huntingdon 50, Bellefonte 35

Kimberton Waldorf School 30, Renaissance Academy 28

Lawrenceville, N.J. 57, The Hill School 35

Mastery Charter North 53, Constitution 33

Mastery Charter North 57, Martin Luther King 14

Mechanicsburg 36, Palmyra 24

Monessen 40, Frazier 37

Monessen 40, Venango 37

Montoursville 59, Midd-West 42

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 59, Academy of the New Church 17

Moravian Academy 50, Saucon Valley 16

Motivation 47, Gratz 36

Mount Carmel 50, Hughesville 28

Nueva Esperanza 50, Fels 48

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Sto-Rox 28

Palmerton 39, Northern Lehigh 22

Parkland 33, Southern Lehigh 22

Parkway Northwest 58, Roxborough 46

Penn Cambria 53, Westmont Hilltop 40

Philadephia Academy Charter 39, Sankofa Freedom 36

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Upper Dublin 25

Prep Charter 56, Bodine 16

Punxsutawney 54, Elk County Catholic 32

Red Lion 46, Dallastown Area 32

Rush 53, Swenson 34

Susquehanna Township 46, Shippensburg 31

Thomas Jefferson 64, Montour 30

Waynesburg Central 45, Carmichaels 32

West Philadelphia 28, Masterman 8

Westinghouse 48, West Mifflin 42

Wilson 45, Pen Argyl 16

Wissahickon 61, Chester 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarion vs. Forest Area, ppd.

Cranberry vs. North Clarion, ppd.

Dallas vs. Berwick, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/