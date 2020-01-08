Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 69, Redbank Valley 52
Archbishop Wood 67, Cardinal O’Hara 63
Boyertown 44, Norristown 5
Cambria Heights 48, Bishop McCort 42
Cambridge Springs 53, Union City 35
Catasauqua 64, Lehighton 55
Cedar Crest 61, Hempfield 47
Central Bucks East 69, New Hope-Solebury 57
Chester Charter 61, The Christian Academy 56
Coatesville 80, West Chester Henderson 60
Cocalico 45, Garden Spot 35
Cochranton 68, Saegertown 48
Columbia 76, Antietam 63
Conrad Weiser 55, Twin Valley 40
Corry 67, Maplewood 27
Coudersport 71, Cameron County 38
Council Rock North 51, Lower Moreland 39
Dallastown Area 45, Red Lion 40
Devon Prep 79, Kennett 66
Dubois 51, St. Marys 48
East Allegheny 43, Carrick 39
Elk County Catholic 57, Punxsutawney 29
Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Erie 39
Farrell 85, Jamestown 46
Freedom Area 74, South Side 65
George School 63, Pennington, N.J. 46
Hopewell 60, New Brighton 48
Imhotep Charter 64, Philadelphia MC&S 63
Jefferson-Morgan 70, Bentworth 49
Lakeland 66, Elk Lake 39
Littlestown 59, York Catholic 37
Manheim Township 78, Northeastern 62
Mercyhurst Prep 68, Iroquois 29
Millersburg 68, Williams Valley 66
Mohawk 62, Beaver County Christian 39
Moravian Academy 43, Saucon Valley 40
Mount Carmel 58, Hughesville 52
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Williamson 28
North Penn/Liberty 63, Towanda 33
Northern York 93, Shippensburg 87
Palisades 67, Bangor 57
Palmerton 58, Northern Lehigh 57
Parkland 60, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 87, Conwell Egan 32
Pittsburgh Obama 58, Kennedy Catholic 57
Pope John Paul II 60, Upper Merion 47
Richland 52, Bishop Carroll 49
Riverview 62, St. Joseph 48
Serra Catholic 74, West Mifflin 56
Solebury 77, Girard College 75
Sto-Rox 88, Winchester Thurston 52
The Hill School 70, Lawrenceville, N.J. 55
Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 58
Troy 59, Canton 55
Wellsboro 80, Sayre Area 42
West Branch 74, Juniata Valley 23
Wyalusing 50, Northeast Bradford 47, 2OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake-Lehman vs. Northwest Area, ppd.
Pine-Richland vs. Camp Hill Trinity, ppd.
Williamsport vs. Hollidaysburg, ppd. to Jan 15th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 56, Tacony Academy 39
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 38, St. Joseph 25
Athens 55, Cowanesque Valley 20
Bangor 40, Palisades 23
Barrack Hebrew 53, Del-Val Friends 28
Bellwood-Antis 61, United 52
Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 27
Berks Catholic 50, York Catholic 47
Berlin-Brothersvalley 71, Meyersdale 43
Blacklick Valley 58, Conemaugh Township 38
Brookville 49, West Shamokin 43
Cambria Heights 70, Bishop McCort 47
Central Columbia 46, Warrior Run 37
Central Dauphin 55, Harrisburg 38
Central Martinsburg 59, Freire Charter 49
Conemaugh Valley 62, Ferndale 19
Dobbins/Randolph 36, Paul Robeson 27
Edison 59, Franklin Learning Center 26
Elizabethtown 33, Conestoga Valley 28
Elwood City Riverside 49, Union Area 18
Engineering And Science 41, Mastery Charter South 25
Erie East 36, Bishop Shanahan 33
Forest Hills 57, Central Cambria 34
GAMP 44, High School of the Future 38
Gateway 50, Hempfield 41
Great Valley 58, West Chester Rustin 40
Greater Johnstown 45, Chestnut Ridge 32
Huntingdon 50, Bellefonte 35
Kimberton Waldorf School 30, Renaissance Academy 28
Lawrenceville, N.J. 57, The Hill School 35
Mastery Charter North 53, Constitution 33
Mastery Charter North 57, Martin Luther King 14
Mechanicsburg 36, Palmyra 24
Monessen 40, Frazier 37
Monessen 40, Venango 37
Montoursville 59, Midd-West 42
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 59, Academy of the New Church 17
Moravian Academy 50, Saucon Valley 16
Motivation 47, Gratz 36
Mount Carmel 50, Hughesville 28
Nueva Esperanza 50, Fels 48
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Sto-Rox 28
Palmerton 39, Northern Lehigh 22
Parkland 33, Southern Lehigh 22
Parkway Northwest 58, Roxborough 46
Penn Cambria 53, Westmont Hilltop 40
Philadephia Academy Charter 39, Sankofa Freedom 36
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Upper Dublin 25
Prep Charter 56, Bodine 16
Punxsutawney 54, Elk County Catholic 32
Red Lion 46, Dallastown Area 32
Rush 53, Swenson 34
Susquehanna Township 46, Shippensburg 31
Thomas Jefferson 64, Montour 30
Waynesburg Central 45, Carmichaels 32
West Philadelphia 28, Masterman 8
Westinghouse 48, West Mifflin 42
Wilson 45, Pen Argyl 16
Wissahickon 61, Chester 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarion vs. Forest Area, ppd.
Cranberry vs. North Clarion, ppd.
Dallas vs. Berwick, ppd.
