Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 67, Cardinal O’Hara 63

Boyertown 44, Norristown 5

Cambria Heights 48, Bishop McCort 42

Catasauqua 64, Lehighton 55

Cedar Crest 61, Hempfield 47

Chester Charter 61, The Christian Academy 56

Cocalico 45, Garden Spot 35

Council Rock North 51, Lower Moreland 41

Dallastown Area 45, Red Lion 40

Devon Prep 79, Kennett 66

Farrell 85, Jamestown 46

Imhotep Charter 64, Philadelphia MC&S 63

Mount Carmel 58, Hughesville 52

Palmerton 58, Northern Lehigh 57

Parkland 60, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49

Solebury 77, Girard College 75

Troy 59, Canton 55

Wellsboro 80, Sayre Area 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 56, Tacony Academy 39

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 38, St. Joseph 25

Bangor 40, Palisades 23

Barrack Hebrew 53, Del-Val Friends 28

Blacklick Valley 58, Conemaugh Township 38

Cambria Heights 70, Bishop McCort 47

Central Martinsburg 59, Freire Charter 49

Dobbins/Randolph 36, Paul Robeson 27

Edison 59, Franklin Learning Center 26

Engineering And Science 41, Mastery Charter South 25

GAMP 44, High School of the Future 38

Great Valley 58, West Chester Rustin 40

Mastery Charter North 57, Martin Luther King 14

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 59, Academy of the New Church 17

Motivation 47, Gratz 36

Nueva Esperanza 50, Fels 48

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Sto-Rox 28

Palmerton 39, Northern Lehigh 22

Parkway Northwest 58, Roxborough 46

Penn Cambria 53, Westmont Hilltop 40

Philadephia Academy Charter 39, Sankofa Freedom 36

Prep Charter 56, Bodine 16

Rush 53, Swenson 34

Susquehanna Township 46, Shippensburg 31

Thomas Jefferson 64, Montour 30

West Philadelphia 28, Masterman 8

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/