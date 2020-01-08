Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 67, Cardinal O’Hara 63
Boyertown 44, Norristown 5
Cambria Heights 48, Bishop McCort 42
Catasauqua 64, Lehighton 55
Cedar Crest 61, Hempfield 47
Chester Charter 61, The Christian Academy 56
Cocalico 45, Garden Spot 35
Council Rock North 51, Lower Moreland 41
Dallastown Area 45, Red Lion 40
Devon Prep 79, Kennett 66
Farrell 85, Jamestown 46
Imhotep Charter 64, Philadelphia MC&S 63
Mount Carmel 58, Hughesville 52
Palmerton 58, Northern Lehigh 57
Parkland 60, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49
Solebury 77, Girard College 75
Troy 59, Canton 55
Wellsboro 80, Sayre Area 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 56, Tacony Academy 39
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 38, St. Joseph 25
Bangor 40, Palisades 23
Barrack Hebrew 53, Del-Val Friends 28
Blacklick Valley 58, Conemaugh Township 38
Cambria Heights 70, Bishop McCort 47
Central Martinsburg 59, Freire Charter 49
Dobbins/Randolph 36, Paul Robeson 27
Edison 59, Franklin Learning Center 26
Engineering And Science 41, Mastery Charter South 25
GAMP 44, High School of the Future 38
Great Valley 58, West Chester Rustin 40
Mastery Charter North 57, Martin Luther King 14
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 59, Academy of the New Church 17
Motivation 47, Gratz 36
Nueva Esperanza 50, Fels 48
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Sto-Rox 28
Palmerton 39, Northern Lehigh 22
Parkway Northwest 58, Roxborough 46
Penn Cambria 53, Westmont Hilltop 40
Philadephia Academy Charter 39, Sankofa Freedom 36
Prep Charter 56, Bodine 16
Rush 53, Swenson 34
Susquehanna Township 46, Shippensburg 31
Thomas Jefferson 64, Montour 30
West Philadelphia 28, Masterman 8
