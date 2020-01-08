Walt Hopkins hired as New York Liberty coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Walt Hopkins is the new coach of the New York Liberty.

The team held a news conference Wednesday at Barclays Center — the Liberty’s new home for this season — to introduce Hopkins.

Hopkins had been an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx since 2017. Before that, he was the academic coach at Cal. He previously was director of basketball operations and player development for the Tulsa Shock.

Former coach Katie Smith’s contract wasn’t renewed after the season ended in September. The team has the first pick in the WNBA draft in April and most likely will select Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

This was the first coaching hire for the Liberty under owner Joe Tsai’s group, which bought the team last year. Tsai also owns the Brooklyn Nets.

