Two Arrested Following Pursuit

A pair of individuals in Coshocton County are behind bars after a short pursuit.

It took place around 9:15 AM as the sheriff’s office was on Commons Drive attempting to serve warrants on 32-year-old Jared McMasters and 29-year-old Christopher Compton, both from Coshocton.

Neither were located at the residence, but as deputies were leaving they noticed a blue Mazda fitting the description the two were reported to be driving. Two occupants inside fitted the description of the men.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a short pursuit occurred. It ended when the vehicle struck a fence on Plum Street between Cemetery Drive and South Sixth Street.

Both McMasters and Compton were taken into custody.