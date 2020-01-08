Fatal Accident in Perry Co.

The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 25-year-old Michael Ozimok of New Lexington was killed in a two car accident Tuesday evening in Perry County.

The Patrol said that around 6:30PM, 25-year-old Nicholas White, of Corning, was traveling west on State Route 204 in a 2008 Chevy Aveo, when he tried to improperly pass a Mazda, that was making a left turn onto County Road 82.

White’s vehicle struck the Mazda, sending the Mazda off the right side of the road where it overturned in a ditch.

White’s vehicle drove off the right side of the road, striking a traffic sign, utility pole and the ditch.

The driver of the Mazda 54-year-old George Megimose and his occupant 58-year-old Christine Megimose, both of Thornville, were treated and released with minor injuries.

White was transported to Grant Hospital where he’s in serious condition. 40-year-old Jaclyn Denny, of Buckeye Lake, a passenger in White’s vehicle was transported to Mount Carmel in serious condition. Another passenger in White’s vehicle, 25-year-old Michael Ozimok, of New Lexington, was flown to Grant Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Patrol said Ozimok and Denny were not wearing safety belts. The Patrol believes drug use to be a factor in the crash.