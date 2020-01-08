WEDNESDAY 1/8:

TODAY: Few Flurries. Breezy & Cold. High 35°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 18°

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 48°

DISCUSSION:

A colder mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 30s across the region. Breezy conditions will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s at times. A few flurries will be possible as well, especially this morning into the early afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, and temperatures will much colder. Lows will drop into the upper Teens to 20.

Temperatures will be much warmer as we end the week, as warmer air surges northward into the region. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday, into the upper 50s on Friday, and into the mid 60s by Saturday!

The bad news is that more moisture will accompany the warmth. Rain will be likely Friday and Saturday, with some breaks from time to time. Rainfall totals maybe 2+ inches by the end of Saturday across most of SE Ohio.

Colder air may interact with some of the moisture by Sunday, bringing the chance for a Wintry Mix Sunday morning. Mild air returns as we begin the new work week, with highs back into the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look to return on Tuesday as well.

Have a Great Wednesday!

