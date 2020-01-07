Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 61, Akr. North 58
Akr. Hoban 62, Akr. East 61
Albany Alexander 56, McArthur Vinton County 42
Amherst Steele 56, Berea-Midpark 54, OT
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 78
Ansonia 61, Arcanum 45
Ashtabula Lakeside 65, Geneva 61
Athens 60, Wellston 43
Atwater Waterloo 78, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55
Austintown Fitch 53, Warren Howland 49
Avon 92, N. Olmsted 48
Avon Lake 62, Lakewood 49
Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Circleville 53
Barnesville 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58
Batavia Clermont NE 68, Williamsburg 36
Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 58
Beallsville 59, Paden City, W.Va. 48
Bedford 69, Willoughby S. 47
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56, Bellefontaine 53, OT
Belmont Union Local 59, Martins Ferry 44
Beloit W. Branch 57, Can. South 47
Belpre 66, Racine Southern 63
Bidwell River Valley 70, Nelsonville-York 31
Blanchester 66, Wilmington 58
Bloom-Carroll 63, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Millbury Lake 25
Bluffton 51, Wapakoneta 46
Bristol 92, Cortland Maplewood 42
Brooke, W.Va. 64, St. Clairsville 60
Burton Berkshire 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 45
Byesville Meadowbrook 51, Warsaw River View 18
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 79, Bellaire 48
Caledonia River Valley 58, Sparta Highland 36
Cambridge 54, John Marshall, W.Va. 29
Can. McKinley 63, N. Can. Hoover 58
Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Louisville 51
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40
Carrollton 53, Salem 35
Cedarville 51, Spring. NE 35
Centerburg 67, Delaware Christian 26
Chagrin Falls 63, Orange 57
Chardon NDCL 61, Painesville Riverside 52
Cin. Aiken 68, Cin. Christian 58
Cin. Country Day 71, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51
Cin. Deer Park 76, Cin. Gamble Montessori 52
Cin. Indian Hill 61, Goshen 53
Cin. La Salle 84, E. Central, Ind. 37
Cin. Mariemont 67, Georgetown 41
Cin. McNicholas 65, Cin. Purcell Marian 59
Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Harrison 44
Cin. NW 53, Oxford Talawanda 46
Cin. Oak Hills 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46
Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Colerain 52
Cin. Summit Country Day 60, Cin. Woodward 41
Cin. Sycamore 73, W. Chester Lakota W. 67, OT
Cin. West Clermont 52, Cin. Anderson 38
Cin. Wyoming 82, Cin. Western Hills 74, OT
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 85, Cin. Oyler 49
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Cle. Benedictine 99, Chagrin Falls Kenston 73
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 70, Cle. E. Tech 51
Cols. Africentric 71, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55
Cols. Beechcroft 113, Cols. Whetstone 64
Cols. Briggs 53, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Cols. Centennial 81, Cols. International 45
Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Bexley 33
Cols. Hartley 58, Logan 48
Cols. Independence 62, Cols. West 51
Cols. Linden McKinley 62, Cols. Northland 54
Cols. Mifflin 72, Cols. East 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. South 64
Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 54
Columbiana 85, E. Palestine 45
Conneaut 63, Greenville, Pa. 55
Copley 60, Medina Highland 50
Cory-Rawson 34, Monclova Christian 31
Crestline 68, Mansfield Temple Christian 53
Crooksville 68, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Cuyahoga Falls 58, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40, Kent Roosevelt 36
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 46, Akr. Firestone 32
Dalton 66, Magnolia Sandy Valley 62
Day. Oakwood 89, Day. Stivers 66
Day. Thurgood Marshall 72, Springfield 71
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Worthington Christian 51
Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Jerome 45
Doylestown Chippewa 75, Akr. Manchester 56
Dresden Tri-Valley 52, New Concord John Glenn 36
E. Cle. Shaw 71, Cle. JFK 19
Fairfield 56, Hamilton 53
Fairfield Christian 61, Grove City Christian 58
Fairview 67, Parma Normandy 59
Fostoria 67, Tontogany Otsego 52
Franklin 69, Camden Preble Shawnee 63
Gahanna Christian 67, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Gahanna Cols. Academy 56, Whitehall-Yearling 54
Galloway Westland 59, Cols. Franklin Hts. 47
Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Brooklyn 57
Germantown Valley View 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40
Girard 43, Niles McKinley 37
Glouster Trimble 90, Wahama, W.Va. 37
Grafton Midview 59, Olmsted Falls 41
Granville 53, Newark Cath. 34
Granville Christian 71, Newcomerstown 46
Green 58, Massillon Jackson 46
Groveport-Madison 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52
Hamilton Badin 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58
Hartville Lake Center Christian 52, Louisville Aquinas 50
Hilliard Bradley 48, Dublin Scioto 27
Howard E. Knox 44, Mansfield Christian 34
Independence 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 46
Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 39
Jackson 74, Pomeroy Meigs 50
Jefferson Area 74, Hubbard 61
Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Fenwick 50
Kidron Cent. Christian 63, Ashland Mapleton 32
Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Turpin 47
Kirtland 73, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35
Leavittsburg LaBrae 54, Brookfield 52
Lebanon 51, Clayton Northmont 37
Leesburg Fairfield 67, Washington C.H. 52
Legacy Christian 53, Franklin Middletown Christian 49
Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 53
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Hilliard Davidson 34
Lisbon David Anderson 53, Heartland Christian 50
London 61, Spring. NW 41
Lore City Buckeye Trail 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 60, 2OT
Lowellville 75, Sebring McKinley 69
Lucas 70, Greenwich S. Cent. 54
Magnolia, W.Va. 71, Hannibal River 53
Malvern 65, E. Can. 29
Mantua Crestwood 58, Streetsboro 47
Marion Pleasant 64, Mt. Gilead 45
Mason 57, Middletown 37
Massillon Perry 53, Uniontown Lake 42
Massillon Washington 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 50
Medina 81, Brunswick 50
Mentor Lake Cath. 76, Youngs. Ursuline 54
Middletown Madison Senior 73, Monroe 64, 2OT
Milford 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 36
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, London Madison Plains 42
Millersburg W. Holmes 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 40
Mineral Ridge 75, McDonald 60
Minford 56, Lucasville Valley 30
Monroeville 68, Kansas Lakota 59
Mowrystown Whiteoak 46, McDermott Scioto NW 40
N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47
New Boston Glenwood 77, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
New Lexington 54, Philo 31
New Madison Tri-Village 71, Bradford 31
New Matamoras Frontier 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
New Middletown Spring. 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32
New Paris National Trail 54, Casstown Miami E. 44
Newark 46, Grove City 37
Newbury 46, Southington Chalker 43
Newton Falls 52, Columbiana Crestview 46
Newton Local 56, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
Norwood 53, Bethel-Tate 42
Oak Glen, W.Va. 55, Toronto 44
Oak Hill 50, S. Webster 25
Oregon Stritch 71, Tol. Ottawa Hills 45
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49, 3OT
Parma Hts. Holy Name 101, Bay Village Bay 68
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66, Mayfield 59
Parma Padua 62, Lorain Clearview 43
Peebles 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 43
Perry 71, Ashtabula Edgewood 66
Perrysburg 64, Holland Springfield 63, OT
Pickerington Cent. 55, Westerville S. 48
Pickerington N. 73, Dublin Coffman 59
Piqua 82, Fairborn 71
Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 31
Poland Seminary 49, Cortland Lakeview 41
Portsmouth 55, Gallipolis Gallia 41
Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 39
Proctorville Fairland 59, Chesapeake 43
Ravenna SE 42, Mogadore Field 36
Reedsville Eastern 44, Waterford 41
Reynoldsburg 53, New Albany 42
Richfield Revere 85, Aurora 64
Richmond Edison 69, Rayland Buckeye 67
Richmond Hts. 59, Cuyahoga Hts. 24
Richwood N. Union 64, Spring. Shawnee 55
Rittman 64, Akr. Springfield 24
Rossford 57, Pemberville Eastwood 54
S. Point 73, Ironton Rock Hill 63
Salineville Southern 68, Leetonia 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 65, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 28
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Cin. Madeira 39
Seaman N. Adams 66, Fayetteville-Perry 62
Shadyside 96, Bridgeport 35
Shaker Hts. 88, Euclid 63
Shekinah Christian 50, Tree of Life 35
Solon 70, Mentor 67
Spring. Greenon 69, W. Liberty-Salem 60
Spring. Kenton Ridge 54, St. Paris Graham 37
Springfield 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Hudson 43
Strongsville 57, Elyria 44
Struthers 60, Canfield S. Range 58
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40
Sylvania Northview 81, Bowling Green 43
Sylvania Southview 63, Maumee 46
Tallmadge 65, Barberton 61
Thomas Worthington 64, Hilliard Darby 40
Thornville Sheridan 59, Zanesville Maysville 47
Tipp City Bethel 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50
Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Sidney 57
Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Tol. Whitmer 38
Tol. St. John’s 57, Oregon Clay 39
Trenton Edgewood 66, Morrow Little Miami 25
Trotwood-Madison 92, Cin. Winton Woods 64
Troy Christian 49, Yellow Springs 29
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17
Twinsburg 44, Wadsworth 42
Urbana 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44
Vandalia Butler 55, Xenia 45
W. Carrollton 68, Greenville 61
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 60, Berlin Hiland 53
Warren Champion 64, Campbell Memorial 47
Warren Harding 68, Canfield 59
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 69, Lynchburg-Clay 38
Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 58
Weir, W.Va. 60, Wintersville Indian Creek 30
Wellington 86, Fredericktown 63
Westerville Cent. 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 50
Westerville N. 51, Marysville 46
Westlake 66, N. Ridgeville 54
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 63, Steubenville 61
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65, Napoleon 47
Wickliffe 83, Orwell Grand Valley 62
Williamsport Westfall 64, New Hope Christian 61
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 77, Franklin Furnace Green 71
Windham 98, Kinsman Badger 65
Wooster Triway 63, Smithville 39
Worthington Kilbourne 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34
Youngs. East 54, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50
Youngs. Mooney 66, Warren JFK 47
Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Millersport 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Coshocton 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Strasburg-Franklin 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marion Elgin vs. Cardington-Lincoln, ppd. to Jan 13th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/