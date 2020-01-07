Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 61, Akr. North 58

Akr. Hoban 62, Akr. East 61

Albany Alexander 56, McArthur Vinton County 42

Amherst Steele 56, Berea-Midpark 54, OT

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 78

Ansonia 61, Arcanum 45

Ashtabula Lakeside 65, Geneva 61

Athens 60, Wellston 43

Atwater Waterloo 78, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55

Austintown Fitch 53, Warren Howland 49

Avon 92, N. Olmsted 48

Avon Lake 62, Lakewood 49

Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Circleville 53

Barnesville 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58

Batavia Clermont NE 68, Williamsburg 36

Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 58

Beallsville 59, Paden City, W.Va. 48

Bedford 69, Willoughby S. 47

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56, Bellefontaine 53, OT

Belmont Union Local 59, Martins Ferry 44

Beloit W. Branch 57, Can. South 47

Belpre 66, Racine Southern 63

Bidwell River Valley 70, Nelsonville-York 31

Blanchester 66, Wilmington 58

Bloom-Carroll 63, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Millbury Lake 25

Bluffton 51, Wapakoneta 46

Bristol 92, Cortland Maplewood 42

Brooke, W.Va. 64, St. Clairsville 60

Burton Berkshire 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 45

Byesville Meadowbrook 51, Warsaw River View 18

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 79, Bellaire 48

Caledonia River Valley 58, Sparta Highland 36

Cambridge 54, John Marshall, W.Va. 29

Can. McKinley 63, N. Can. Hoover 58

Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Louisville 51

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40

Carrollton 53, Salem 35

Cedarville 51, Spring. NE 35

Centerburg 67, Delaware Christian 26

Chagrin Falls 63, Orange 57

Chardon NDCL 61, Painesville Riverside 52

Cin. Aiken 68, Cin. Christian 58

Cin. Country Day 71, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51

Cin. Deer Park 76, Cin. Gamble Montessori 52

Cin. Indian Hill 61, Goshen 53

Cin. La Salle 84, E. Central, Ind. 37

Cin. Mariemont 67, Georgetown 41

Cin. McNicholas 65, Cin. Purcell Marian 59

Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Harrison 44

Cin. NW 53, Oxford Talawanda 46

Cin. Oak Hills 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46

Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Colerain 52

Cin. Summit Country Day 60, Cin. Woodward 41

Cin. Sycamore 73, W. Chester Lakota W. 67, OT

Cin. West Clermont 52, Cin. Anderson 38

Cin. Wyoming 82, Cin. Western Hills 74, OT

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 85, Cin. Oyler 49

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Cle. Benedictine 99, Chagrin Falls Kenston 73

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 70, Cle. E. Tech 51

Cols. Africentric 71, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55

Cols. Beechcroft 113, Cols. Whetstone 64

Cols. Briggs 53, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Cols. Centennial 81, Cols. International 45

Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Bexley 33

Cols. Hartley 58, Logan 48

Cols. Independence 62, Cols. West 51

Cols. Linden McKinley 62, Cols. Northland 54

Cols. Mifflin 72, Cols. East 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. South 64

Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 54

Columbiana 85, E. Palestine 45

Conneaut 63, Greenville, Pa. 55

Copley 60, Medina Highland 50

Cory-Rawson 34, Monclova Christian 31

Crestline 68, Mansfield Temple Christian 53

Crooksville 68, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Cuyahoga Falls 58, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40, Kent Roosevelt 36

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 46, Akr. Firestone 32

Dalton 66, Magnolia Sandy Valley 62

Day. Oakwood 89, Day. Stivers 66

Day. Thurgood Marshall 72, Springfield 71

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Worthington Christian 51

Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Jerome 45

Doylestown Chippewa 75, Akr. Manchester 56

Dresden Tri-Valley 52, New Concord John Glenn 36

E. Cle. Shaw 71, Cle. JFK 19

Fairfield 56, Hamilton 53

Fairfield Christian 61, Grove City Christian 58

Fairview 67, Parma Normandy 59

Fostoria 67, Tontogany Otsego 52

Franklin 69, Camden Preble Shawnee 63

Gahanna Christian 67, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Gahanna Cols. Academy 56, Whitehall-Yearling 54

Galloway Westland 59, Cols. Franklin Hts. 47

Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Brooklyn 57

Germantown Valley View 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40

Girard 43, Niles McKinley 37

Glouster Trimble 90, Wahama, W.Va. 37

Grafton Midview 59, Olmsted Falls 41

Granville 53, Newark Cath. 34

Granville Christian 71, Newcomerstown 46

Green 58, Massillon Jackson 46

Groveport-Madison 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52

Hamilton Badin 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58

Hartville Lake Center Christian 52, Louisville Aquinas 50

Hilliard Bradley 48, Dublin Scioto 27

Howard E. Knox 44, Mansfield Christian 34

Independence 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 46

Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39

Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 39

Jackson 74, Pomeroy Meigs 50

Jefferson Area 74, Hubbard 61

Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Fenwick 50

Kidron Cent. Christian 63, Ashland Mapleton 32

Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Turpin 47

Kirtland 73, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 54, Brookfield 52

Lebanon 51, Clayton Northmont 37

Leesburg Fairfield 67, Washington C.H. 52

Legacy Christian 53, Franklin Middletown Christian 49

Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 53

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Hilliard Davidson 34

Lisbon David Anderson 53, Heartland Christian 50

London 61, Spring. NW 41

Lore City Buckeye Trail 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 60, 2OT

Lowellville 75, Sebring McKinley 69

Lucas 70, Greenwich S. Cent. 54

Magnolia, W.Va. 71, Hannibal River 53

Malvern 65, E. Can. 29

Mantua Crestwood 58, Streetsboro 47

Marion Pleasant 64, Mt. Gilead 45

Mason 57, Middletown 37

Massillon Perry 53, Uniontown Lake 42

Massillon Washington 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 50

Medina 81, Brunswick 50

Mentor Lake Cath. 76, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Middletown Madison Senior 73, Monroe 64, 2OT

Milford 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 36

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, London Madison Plains 42

Millersburg W. Holmes 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 40

Mineral Ridge 75, McDonald 60

Minford 56, Lucasville Valley 30

Monroeville 68, Kansas Lakota 59

Mowrystown Whiteoak 46, McDermott Scioto NW 40

N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47

New Boston Glenwood 77, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

New Lexington 54, Philo 31

New Madison Tri-Village 71, Bradford 31

New Matamoras Frontier 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

New Middletown Spring. 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32

New Paris National Trail 54, Casstown Miami E. 44

Newark 46, Grove City 37

Newbury 46, Southington Chalker 43

Newton Falls 52, Columbiana Crestview 46

Newton Local 56, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Norwood 53, Bethel-Tate 42

Oak Glen, W.Va. 55, Toronto 44

Oak Hill 50, S. Webster 25

Oregon Stritch 71, Tol. Ottawa Hills 45

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49, 3OT

Parma Hts. Holy Name 101, Bay Village Bay 68

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66, Mayfield 59

Parma Padua 62, Lorain Clearview 43

Peebles 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 43

Perry 71, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Perrysburg 64, Holland Springfield 63, OT

Pickerington Cent. 55, Westerville S. 48

Pickerington N. 73, Dublin Coffman 59

Piqua 82, Fairborn 71

Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 31

Poland Seminary 49, Cortland Lakeview 41

Portsmouth 55, Gallipolis Gallia 41

Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 39

Proctorville Fairland 59, Chesapeake 43

Ravenna SE 42, Mogadore Field 36

Reedsville Eastern 44, Waterford 41

Reynoldsburg 53, New Albany 42

Richfield Revere 85, Aurora 64

Richmond Edison 69, Rayland Buckeye 67

Richmond Hts. 59, Cuyahoga Hts. 24

Richwood N. Union 64, Spring. Shawnee 55

Rittman 64, Akr. Springfield 24

Rossford 57, Pemberville Eastwood 54

S. Point 73, Ironton Rock Hill 63

Salineville Southern 68, Leetonia 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 65, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 28

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Cin. Madeira 39

Seaman N. Adams 66, Fayetteville-Perry 62

Shadyside 96, Bridgeport 35

Shaker Hts. 88, Euclid 63

Shekinah Christian 50, Tree of Life 35

Solon 70, Mentor 67

Spring. Greenon 69, W. Liberty-Salem 60

Spring. Kenton Ridge 54, St. Paris Graham 37

Springfield 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Hudson 43

Strongsville 57, Elyria 44

Struthers 60, Canfield S. Range 58

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40

Sylvania Northview 81, Bowling Green 43

Sylvania Southview 63, Maumee 46

Tallmadge 65, Barberton 61

Thomas Worthington 64, Hilliard Darby 40

Thornville Sheridan 59, Zanesville Maysville 47

Tipp City Bethel 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50

Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Sidney 57

Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Tol. Whitmer 38

Tol. St. John’s 57, Oregon Clay 39

Trenton Edgewood 66, Morrow Little Miami 25

Trotwood-Madison 92, Cin. Winton Woods 64

Troy Christian 49, Yellow Springs 29

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17

Twinsburg 44, Wadsworth 42

Urbana 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44

Vandalia Butler 55, Xenia 45

W. Carrollton 68, Greenville 61

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 60, Berlin Hiland 53

Warren Champion 64, Campbell Memorial 47

Warren Harding 68, Canfield 59

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 69, Lynchburg-Clay 38

Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 58

Weir, W.Va. 60, Wintersville Indian Creek 30

Wellington 86, Fredericktown 63

Westerville Cent. 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 50

Westerville N. 51, Marysville 46

Westlake 66, N. Ridgeville 54

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 63, Steubenville 61

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65, Napoleon 47

Wickliffe 83, Orwell Grand Valley 62

Williamsport Westfall 64, New Hope Christian 61

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 77, Franklin Furnace Green 71

Windham 98, Kinsman Badger 65

Wooster Triway 63, Smithville 39

Worthington Kilbourne 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34

Youngs. East 54, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50

Youngs. Mooney 66, Warren JFK 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Millersport 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Coshocton 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Strasburg-Franklin 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marion Elgin vs. Cardington-Lincoln, ppd. to Jan 13th.

