Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 56, Lima Perry 34

Amanda-Clearcreek 59, Fairfield Christian 49

Anna 50, Botkins 24

Archbold 49, Holgate 25

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 93, Fremont St. Joseph 40

Bellevue 69, Sandusky 48

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36

Bloom-Carroll 47, Whitehall-Yearling 40

Brooklyn 47, Cle. MLK 13

Bucyrus Wynford 59, Upper Sandusky 33

Canal Winchester 63, Lancaster 35

Carey 68, Bucyrus 28

Castalia Margaretta 85, Huron 24

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Williamsport Westfall 35

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 39

Cin. Gamble Montessori 55, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 30

Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Woodward 41

Cin. Mariemont 43, Cin. Deer Park 23

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 39, Seton 20

Cin. Shroder 49, Cin. Western Hills 46

Cin. Taft 65, Cin. Aiken 16

Circleville 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21

Cols. Beechcroft 67, Cols. Whetstone 31

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. International 33

Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Briggs 23

Cols. Independence 71, Cols. West 19

Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Linden McKinley 23

Cols. School for Girls 30, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Lewis Center Olentangy 37

Cols. Watterson 51, Cols. Bexley 22

Crestline 63, Vanlue 52

Dola Hardin Northern 39, Cory-Rawson 28

Dublin Coffman 75, Pickerington N. 20

Dublin Jerome 46, Delaware Hayes 37

Edgerton 49, Metamora Evergreen 44

Edon 39, Pettisville 23

Elida 59, Ft. Jennings 44

Frankfort Adena 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

Franklin Furnace Green 55, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 39

Ft. Loramie 89, Sidney Fairlawn 14

Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26

Heath 49, Newark Licking Valley 40

Hebron Lakewood 77, Johnstown Northridge 55

Hilliard Bradley 48, Dublin Scioto 39

Hilliard Davidson 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28

Kalida 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 40

Lima Bath 57, Ottoville 27

Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Coldwater 35

Maria Stein Marion Local 50, Celina 25

Marion Harding 73, Kenton 40

Miller City 50, Delphos Jefferson 43

Millersport 38, Genoa Christian 29

Montpelier 65, W. Unity Hilltop 55

Morral Ridgedale 47, Sycamore Mohawk 35

Mt. Notre Dame 82, Cin. St. Ursula 42

Napoleon 58, Bryan 36

New Knoxville 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

New Riegel 57, Tiffin Calvert 36

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35

Newark 52, Grove City 22

Norwalk 47, Tiffin Columbian 46

Oak Harbor 44, Oregon Clay 38

Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Utica 48

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Johnstown-Monroe 15

Paulding 54, Delphos St. John’s 51

Pickerington Cent. 58, Westerville S. 51

Piketon 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Pioneer N. Central 45, Gorham Fayette 28

Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, Mechanicsburg 43

Reynoldsburg 54, New Albany 29

Russia 56, Jackson Center 21

Sandusky Perkins 50, Clyde 42

Sandusky St. Mary 57, Gibsonburg 29

Sarahsville Shenandoah 51, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 21

St. Marys Memorial 52, Spencerville 24

Stow-Munroe Falls 61, Hudson 35

Stryker 36, Defiance Tinora 30

Sunbury Big Walnut 62, Westerville Cent. 13

Thomas Worthington 64, Hilliard Darby 40

Tree of Life 56, Granville Christian 50

Union City Mississinawa Valley 71, Union (Modoc), Ind. 19

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 76, Day. Jefferson 35

Wauseon 38, Defiance 29

Westerville N. 49, Marysville 42

Willard 73, Ontario 37

Woodlan, Ind. 30, Antwerp 28

Worthington Kilbourne 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/