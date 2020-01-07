Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 77, Mastery Charter North 54
Academy Park 64, Chichester 52
Academy of the New Church 67, Germantown Friends 61
Aliquippa 73, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69
Allderdice 69, Perry Traditional Academy 44
Allentown Dieruff 69, Northampton 62, OT
Antietam 60, Oley Valley 53
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 76, St. Joseph 73
Beaver Falls 54, Neshannock 35
Belle Vernon 76, South Park 63
Bensalem 61, Harry S. Truman 49
Berks Catholic 40, Fleetwood 32
Bethlehem Liberty 74, Emmaus 53
Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 45
Bloomsburg 59, South Williamsport 39
Blue Ridge 59, Forest City 54
Bonner-Prendergast 81, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75, OT
Brandywine Heights 57, Tulpehocken 44
Brashear 40, Carrick 36
Brentwood 66, California 55
Brownsville 54, Frazier 40
Butler 88, Pine-Richland 84
Carmichaels 66, Bentworth 36
Central Bucks East 65, Quakertown 41
Central Bucks South 49, Council Rock North 41
Central Martinsburg 69, Philipsburg-Osceola 44
Charleroi 85, Bethlehem Center 55
Chartiers Valley 61, Moon 20
Cheltenham 70, Hatboro-Horsham 33
Clearfield 50, Penns Valley 38
Collegium Charter School 80, Valley Forge Military 53
Conestoga 58, Strath Haven 56
Connellsville 79, Greater Latrobe 61
Constitution 88, Audenried 84
Cornell 56, Union Area 48
Corry 64, Titusville 62
Council Rock South 59, Pennsbury 55
Crestwood 44, Dallas 41
Delaware Valley 60, Western Wayne 58
Delco Christian 57, New Hope-Solebury 49
Derry 64, Yough 49
Dunmore 59, Carbondale 49
Elizabeth Forward 67, Waynesburg Central 58
Elwood City Riverside 44, New Brighton 28
Executive Charter 80, Dobbins 46
Fairview 49, Seneca 32
Fox Chapel 63, Norwin 48
Franklin Regional 70, Indiana 56
Freire Charter 69, Kensington 60
Friends Central 59, Malvern Phelps 30
Friends Select 62, Abington Friends 59
GAMP 46, Elverson 44
Garnet Valley 66, Radnor 51
Gateway 46, Greensburg Salem 42
Geibel Catholic 76, Jefferson-Morgan 6
Germantown Academy 59, Episcopal Academy 49
Girard 36, Conneaut Area 30
Gratz 75, Bartram 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Andrew Street 42
Grove City 68, Slippery Rock 35
Hampton 60, Kiski Area 30
Hickory 68, Franklin 50
Holy Ghost Prep 62, MAST Charter 35
Holy Redeemer 59, Hanover Area 47
Jeannette 52, Chartiers-Houston 34
Jenkintown 63, Plumstead Christian 25
Jim Thorpe 43, Panther Valley 42
KIPP Dubois 89, Franklin Learning Center 83
Keystone Oaks 80, Freedom Area 75
Knoch 74, Highlands 69
Kutztown 58, Schuylkill Valley 57
Lackawanna Trail 52, Mountain View 39
Laurel 83, Mohawk 46
Leechburg 67, Propel Montour High School 31
Lewisburg 60, Milton 28
Ligonier Valley 72, United 55
Lincoln Park Charter 72, Ellwood City 42
Loyalsock 67, Central Columbia 55
Malvern Prep 88, Penn Charter 61
Mapletown 47, West Greene 40
Maplewood 47, Eisenhower 31
Maritime Academy 65, Franklin Towne Charter 33
Marple Newtown 45, Haverford 43, 3OT
Mars 65, Plum 62
Martin Luther King 58, Sankofa Freedom 54
Mastery Charter South 61, Mastery Charter North 54
Meadville 88, Erie First Christian Academy 56
Methacton 73, Owen J Roberts 31
Meyersdale 68, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 34
Mid Valley 46, Riverside 36
Monessen 84, Avella 53
Montour 48, South Fayette 47
Mount Lebanon 61, Bethel Park 59
Mount Pleasant 55, Freeport 45
New Castle 89, Beaver Area 56
New Foundations 73, Cristo Rey 69
North Allegheny 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46
North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 48
Olney Charter 75, West Philadelphia 73
Palumbo 56, Philadelphia Northeast 38
Parkway Center City 46, Edison 45
Parkway Northwest 44, Julia R Masterman 35
Penn Hills 76, Albert Gallatin 52
Penn-Trafford 65, Hempfield Area 57
Penncrest 52, Ridley 39
Pennridge 53, Souderton 38
Peters Township 70, Baldwin 60
Philadelphia MC&S 70, Frankford 46
Phoenixville 64, Pottsgrove 39
Pittsburgh North Catholic 98, Carlynton 52
Pittston Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 33
Pottstown 82, Upper Perkiomen 42
Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 52
Reading 57, Daniel Boone 30
SLA Beeber 70, Hill Freedman 40
Scranton Holy Cross 49, Old Forge 31
Scranton Prep 59, North Pocono 54
Seton-LaSalle 71, Fort Cherry 32
Sewickley Academy Panthers 58, Burgettstown 54
Shade 81, Turkeyfoot Valley 57
Shaler 52, Armstrong 38
Sharon 78, George Jr. Republic 29
Shenango 71, South Side 36
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 49
Spring-Ford 57, Perkiomen Valley 49
Springdale 51, Apollo-Ridge 48
Steel Valley 52, Deer Lakes 42
Sto-Rox 73, Propel Braddock Hills 49
Strawberry Mansion 57, Benjamin Franklin 52
Susquehanna 44, Montrose 42
Swenson 80, Bodine 63
The Christian Academy 75, Phil-Montgomery Christian 54
Thomas Jefferson 64, Camp Hill Trinity 61
Uniontown 71, Ringgold 62
Upper St. Clair 83, Canon-McMillan 49
Valley 68, East Allegheny 51
Valley View 66, Honesdale 54
Vincentian Academy 75, Quigley Catholic 28
Washington 71, Southmoreland 39
West Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 39
West Scranton 47, Scranton 32
Westtown 83, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 39
Wilkes-Barre Area 63, Nanticoke Area 46
William Tennent 48, Neshaminy 32
Wilmington 64, Reynolds 35
Wilson 44, Governor Mifflin 35
Winchester Thurston 65, Riverview 57
Wissahickon 86, Abington 83, 3OT
Wyoming Seminary 74, Wyoming Area 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Pleasant Valley, ppd.
Camp Hill vs. East Pennsboro, ppd.
Coatesville vs. West Chester Henderson, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, ppd. to Jan 8th.
East Stroudsburg North vs. Nazareth Area, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Hazleton Area vs. Berwick, ppd.
Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, ppd.
MMI Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ppd.
Neumann vs. Columbia-Montour, ppd.
Upper Dublin vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ppd.
Warwick vs. Ephrata, ppd.
West Perry vs. Milton Hershey, ppd.
West York vs. Kennard-Dale, ppd.
York Suburban vs. Gettysburg, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Park 60, Chichester 21
Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy Panthers 42
Allderdice 85, Perry Traditional Academy 9
Archbishop Carroll 53, Archbishop Ryan 33
Beaver Area 51, Hopewell 32
Bethlehem Freedom 39, Parkland 28
Brashear 40, Carrick 32
Brownsville 42, Albert Gallatin 39
Central Bucks East 66, Quakertown 28
Central Bucks West 57, North Penn 45
Deer Lakes 52, Steel Valley 35
Eisenhower 53, Union City 34
Fort Cherry 48, Mapletown 29
Fox Chapel 36, North Hills 26
Gateway 56, Kiski Area 35
Germantown Academy 61, Penn Charter 47
Gwynedd Mercy 59, Mount St. Joseph 55
Harmony 56, Northern Cambria 48
Iroquois 62, Tidioute Charter 19
Kane Area 34, Johnsonburg 18
Kennedy Catholic 42, West Middlesex 41
Maplewood 74, Cochranton 59
Mars 68, West Mifflin 39
McKeesport 57, Belle Vernon 39
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 48, Westtown 34
New Covenant Christian 81, Covenant Christian Academy 30
New Hope-Solebury 64, Morrisville 32
Northampton 56, Allentown Dieruff 25
Northeast Bradford 47, Troy 26
Notre Dame 59, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 54
Owen J Roberts 48, Methacton 37
Port Allegany 54, Oswayo 20
Pottsgrove 53, Phoenixville 36
Ridley 64, Penncrest 24
Riverview 43, St. Joseph 22
Saegertown 54, Youngsville 21
Sayre Area 70, Williamson 36
Serra Catholic 65, Springdale 14
Souderton 58, Pennridge 51, OT
South Park 78, South Allegheny 36
Spring-Ford 55, Perkiomen Valley 41
St. Basil 55, Sacred Heart 36
Towanda 73, North Penn/Liberty 35
Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 51
Westinghouse 54, Pittsburgh Obama 48
Woodland Hills 57, Penn-Trafford 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Cliff vs. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, ppd.
East Pennsboro vs. Camp Hill, ppd.
Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, ppd.
Gettysburg vs. York Suburban, ppd.
Lebanon Catholic vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.
Pottsville vs. Blue Mountain, ppd.
Tamaqua vs. North Schuylkill, ppd.
West Chester Henderson vs. Coatesville, ppd. to Jan 10th.
Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley, ppd. to Jan 9th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/