Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago King 78, Kennedy 39
Curie 69, Bogan 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beardstown 42, Winchester (West Central) 38
Chicago (Jones) 53, North Lawndale 28
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54, Crete-Monee 36
Chicago Marshall 55, Westinghouse 33
Clemente 59, Juarez 19
Fieldcrest 66, Peoria Christian 25
Hamilton County 76, Hardin County 24
Herrin 13, West Frankfort 12
St. Viator 53, St. Edward 43
Woodlands Academy 44, Schaumburg Christian 24
Chester Tournament=
Chester 60, Valmeyer 8
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
