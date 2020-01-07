Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 69, Perry Traditional Academy 44

Bethlehem Liberty 74, Emmaus 53

Bonner-Prendergast 81, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75, OT

Friends Central 59, Malvern Phelps 30

Garnet Valley 66, Radnor 51

Germantown Academy 59, Episcopal Academy 49

Holy Ghost Prep 62, MaST Charter 35

Jim Thorpe 43, Panther Valley 42

Malvern Prep 88, Penn Charter 61

West Scranton 47, Scranton 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Pleasant Valley, ppd.

Camp Hill vs. East Pennsboro, ppd.

MMI Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ppd.

Neumann vs. Columbia-Montour, ppd.

Upper Dublin vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ppd.

West Perry vs. Milton Hershey, ppd.

West York vs. Kennard-Dale, ppd.

York Suburban vs. Gettysburg, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy Panthers 42

Allderdice 85, Perry Traditional Academy 9

Brashear 40, Carrick 32

Deer Lakes 52, Steel Valley 35

Germantown Academy 61, Penn Charter 47

Gwynedd Mercy 59, Mount St. Joseph 55

McKeesport 57, Belle Vernon 39

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 48, Westtown 34

Northeast Bradford 47, Troy 26

Serra Catholic 65, Springdale 14

Woodland Hills 57, Penn-Trafford 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Cliff vs. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, ppd.

East Pennsboro vs. Camp Hill, ppd.

Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, ppd.

Gettysburg vs. York Suburban, ppd.

Lebanon Catholic vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.

Pottsville vs. Blue Mountain, ppd.

Tamaqua vs. North Schuylkill, ppd.

___

