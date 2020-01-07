Official ballots set for March presidential primary in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The official ballots for Ohio’s March 17 presidential primary have been certified, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Tuesday.

LaRose announced the certification of 11 Democratic candidates and one Republican, President Donald Trump.

The Democrats are Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, and Tom Steyer, according to LaRose’s office. In addition, Democrat Andrew Yang was certified to receive write-in votes.

Neither Democratic candidate John Delaney nor Republican candidate Bill Weld will appear on the ballots. Delaney failed to include a declaration of candidacy on his “part petitions,” or the packet of signature materials, and Republican Weld lacked a list of authorized delegates and consent for any delegates to use his name, LaRose said.

Last summer, lawmakers voted to move Ohio’s primary to March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. Democrats complained conflicting with parades and other holiday festivities could make voting and finding poll workers difficult.