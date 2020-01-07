Muskingum County EMA Prepares for Possible Weekend Flooding

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Temperatures are unseasonably warm for a typical January in the Buckeye State and the National Weather Service is calling for 2-4 inches of rain in the Muskingum County Area over the weekend. The amount of rain and potential resulting flooding remain dependent on the path of the storm system. Jeff Jadwin, Director of the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency, says the organization is prepared for any weather conditions that may arise.

“We’ve been checking river levels for the last couple weeks because of the rain—off and on. Right now, all the levels are down. They’re not super low; but they’re down enough that we’ve got some room to accept some large amount of rain before we get into flood stages. Of course the areas that are low-lying—some of the township roads and county roads that flood when we have hard rains will flood also, you know as usual.”

While 2 to 4 inches of rain can become a source of frustration and inconvenience, this weekend’s weather will not likely pose any serious threat to public safety.

“It’s not going to be too much of a problem—if we get four or five inches, yes that’ll be a problem—up to two or three…we should be able to handle that. The ground is saturated; so there will be a lot of runoff. But you know, we need to be concerned—need to keep a look-out for what’s coming our way.”

The EMA suggests having a bag packed in case of emergency this weekend—complete with clothing, medication, non-perishable food items, and water. While the rain is not likely to cause major flooding, motorists are cautioned that it is unsafe to drive through standing water.