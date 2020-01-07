Meet Kreed at the Dog Warden and Adoption Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center is encouraging area residents to adopt a furry friend. At the center, you can meet Kreed—a three year old American Bully. Alisha Myers, Deputy Dog Warden, says Kreed is an energetic and friendly dog who does well with other animals and children—making him the perfect family pet.

“He’s very sweet; he’s very docile. He takes treats very gently. He’s very good with kids as well—he would do well with other dogs.”

When adopting from the Dog Warden and Adoption Center, certain steps and procedures are advised. Other animals and children should be brought in to meet the dog being considered for adoption; as experts say it can take up to three months for a dog to acclimate to their new home.

“If they have another dog, they need to bring their dog. If they have cats, they need to ask us to do a cat test—if they have children, then they would need to bring their children; and we can see through the fence how they do with each other. Some dogs are not good with kids and some dogs are not good with other dogs.”

Current dog owners are encouraged to purchase dog licenses in order to increase the chances of lost animals being reunited with their families. Dog licenses are available at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center.