Ducks host the Blue Jackets following shootout win

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-15-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-20-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Ducks took down Nashville 5-4 in a shootout.

The Ducks are 11-7-3 at home. Anaheim averages 11.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 8-6-6 in road games. Columbus has surrendered 23 power-play goals, killing 80.8% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Oct. 11, Anaheim won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Fowler leads the Ducks with a plus-four in 42 games played this season. Adam Henrique has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 30 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists. Zachary Werenski has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.