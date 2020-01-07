TUESDAY 1/7:

TODAY: AM Mostly Cloudy/Few Flurries. PM Partly Cloudy. High 44°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Flurries. Cold. Low 26°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Colder. High 34°

DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies and a few snow flurries will be with us across SE Ohio this morning, as an area of low pressure moves into West Virginia. As the low moves further north and east, clouds will begin to thin out across SE Ohio this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy once again during the overnight, and a few flurries will be possible once again. Lows will drop into the mid 20s.

Colder air will move in for the mid-week in the region, as highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy across the region.

Temperatures will begin to warm as we end the week into the weekend. We will see mid to upper 40s once again on Thursday. Temperatures will be closer to 60 on Friday and may be 60+ on Saturday. Unfortunately we will see an increase in moisture with the warmer temperatures, so it looks to be a soggy end to the week as well. Rain chances will begin late Thursday night into Friday morning, and look to continue through Saturday. Rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday may be 2+ inches across most of SE Ohio, so flooding may become an issue we will have to keep an eye on. Stay Tuned!

Have a Great Tuesday!

