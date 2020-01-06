UNC hires Nebraska’s Dewitt to coach OLBs, special teams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Nebraska’s Jovan Dewitt as its outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

UNC announced Dewitt’s hire Monday after Dewitt spent the past two seasons in the same role with the Huskers.

He replaces Scott Boone, with a team spokesman saying last week Boone wouldn’t return to Mack Brown’s staff after “a mutual decision to part ways” due to philosophical differences.

Dewitt’s special teams have seven punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns in the past four seasons along with four blocked punts over the past two years.

Dewitt worked with current UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman at Army in 2014 and 2015. He has also worked at UCF, Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa in the past decade.

