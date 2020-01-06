Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|TOP 25 BASKETBALL
|Men
No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Ohio State at No. 12 Maryland, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Louisville vs. Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m.
No. 16 Villanova at Creighton, 9 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
|NBA
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.