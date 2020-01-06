Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambridge 63, Central Valley 61

Athens 48, Edison, N.Y. 32

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Southern Fulton 41

Bishop Carroll 73, St. Joseph’s Catholic 41

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Greater Johnstown 49

Bishop McCort 70, Central Cambria 43

Cardinal O’Hara 45, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42

Catasauqua 66, Northern Lehigh 62

Central Martinsburg 56, Bellwood-Antis 38

Elk County Catholic 75, Sheffield 30

Erie 75, Mercyhurst Prep 65

Farrell 53, Rocky Grove 40

Homer-Center 48, Portage Area 47

Hughesville 70, Line Mountain 37

Hundred, W.Va. 44, Jefferson-Morgan 38

Kane Area 60, Clarion 49

Kensington 69, Philadelphia George Washington 61

Lebanon 58, Manheim Township 56

Marian Catholic 79, Pottsville Nativity 53

McGuffey 64, Southmoreland 49

Moravian Academy 50, Bangor 31

Mount Carmel 48, Mahanoy Area 32

Notre Dame-Green Pond 66, Pen Argyl 53

Penns Valley 42, Bald Eagle Area 38

Pottsville 74, Blue Mountain 44

Richland 58, Bedford 57

Salisbury 47, Northwestern Lehigh 44

Southern Lehigh 78, Palmerton 54

St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Lansdale Catholic 58

State College 60, Williamsport 58

Warrior Run 64, Southern Columbia 27

Waynesboro 60, Mechanicsburg 40

Wellsboro 72, Meadowbrook Christian 34

Westmont Hilltop 55, Cambria Heights 45

Williams Valley 57, Tri-Valley 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 34, Franklin Regional 32

Avella 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Avonworth 59, Neshannock 44

Baldwin 47, Upper St. Clair 40

Beaver Falls 53, Ellwood City 50

Bedford 51, Richland 35

Berwick 32, Hazleton Area 31

Bethel Park 50, Connellsville 25

Bishop Canevin 51, Chartiers-Houston 47

Bishop McCort 63, Central Cambria 57

Blackhawk 53, Central Valley 43

Blair, N.J. 61, Neumann-Goretti 56

Burgettstown 61, Carmichaels 15

Cambria Heights 55, Westmont Hilltop 32

Chartiers Valley 71, West Allegheny 15

Dallas 65, Crestwood 38

Derry 67, Steel Valley 37

Erie McDowell 39, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 36

Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 21

Freedom Area 47, Elwood City Riverside 31

Freeport 59, Apollo-Ridge 26

Girard 46, North East 22

Greater Latrobe 73, Uniontown 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Leechburg 18

Greenville 59, Lakeview 48

Hanover 45, West Shore 17

Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 31

Hughesville 67, Benton 39

Indiana 58, Highlands 24

Jim Thorpe 67, Saucon Valley 13

Knoch 61, Burrell 35

Lake-Lehman 41, Northwest Area 20

Lincoln Park Charter 49, Montour 26

Manheim Township 45, Lebanon 30

Mapletown 40, Geibel Catholic 26

Mohawk 55, Beaver Area 44

Moravian Academy 46, Bangor 44

Mount Carmel 60, Shamokin 57

Mount Lebanon 69, Canon-McMillan 32

Nanticoke Area 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

New Castle 63, Ambridge 18

North Allegheny 65, Pine-Richland 38

North Star 54, Windber 48

Northern Lehigh 34, Catasauqua 25

Northwestern Lehigh 52, Salisbury 15

Norwin 77, Butler 50

Oakland Catholic 81, Laurel Highlands 4

Old Forge 67, Scranton Holy Cross 43

Penn Hills 62, Albert Gallatin 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Greensburg Salem 29

Pittston Area 54, Wyoming Valley West 45

Plum 47, Hampton 36

Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 41

Ringgold 37, Mount Pleasant 25

Scranton Prep 55, North Pocono 20

Seneca Valley 49, Shaler 38

Shenango 48, Aliquippa 44

Slippery Rock 39, Conneaut Area 27

Souderton 49, Council Rock North 31

Southern Lehigh 37, Palmerton 34

Thomas Jefferson 52, South Fayette 43

Trinity 56, Moon 54

Tunkhannock 63, MMI Prep 30

Tyrone 55, Central Mountain 29

West Greene 56, Washington 12

West Mifflin 65, Yough 11

