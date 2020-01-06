Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambridge 63, Central Valley 61
Athens 48, Edison, N.Y. 32
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Southern Fulton 41
Bishop Carroll 73, St. Joseph’s Catholic 41
Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Greater Johnstown 49
Bishop McCort 70, Central Cambria 43
Cardinal O’Hara 45, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42
Catasauqua 66, Northern Lehigh 62
Central Martinsburg 56, Bellwood-Antis 38
Elk County Catholic 75, Sheffield 30
Erie 75, Mercyhurst Prep 65
Farrell 53, Rocky Grove 40
Homer-Center 48, Portage Area 47
Hughesville 70, Line Mountain 37
Hundred, W.Va. 44, Jefferson-Morgan 38
Kane Area 60, Clarion 49
Kensington 69, Philadelphia George Washington 61
Lebanon 58, Manheim Township 56
Marian Catholic 79, Pottsville Nativity 53
McGuffey 64, Southmoreland 49
Moravian Academy 50, Bangor 31
Mount Carmel 48, Mahanoy Area 32
Notre Dame-Green Pond 66, Pen Argyl 53
Penns Valley 42, Bald Eagle Area 38
Pottsville 74, Blue Mountain 44
Richland 58, Bedford 57
Salisbury 47, Northwestern Lehigh 44
Southern Lehigh 78, Palmerton 54
St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Lansdale Catholic 58
State College 60, Williamsport 58
Warrior Run 64, Southern Columbia 27
Waynesboro 60, Mechanicsburg 40
Wellsboro 72, Meadowbrook Christian 34
Westmont Hilltop 55, Cambria Heights 45
Williams Valley 57, Tri-Valley 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 34, Franklin Regional 32
Avella 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Avonworth 59, Neshannock 44
Baldwin 47, Upper St. Clair 40
Beaver Falls 53, Ellwood City 50
Bedford 51, Richland 35
Berwick 32, Hazleton Area 31
Bethel Park 50, Connellsville 25
Bishop Canevin 51, Chartiers-Houston 47
Bishop McCort 63, Central Cambria 57
Blackhawk 53, Central Valley 43
Blair, N.J. 61, Neumann-Goretti 56
Burgettstown 61, Carmichaels 15
Cambria Heights 55, Westmont Hilltop 32
Chartiers Valley 71, West Allegheny 15
Dallas 65, Crestwood 38
Derry 67, Steel Valley 37
Erie McDowell 39, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 36
Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 21
Freedom Area 47, Elwood City Riverside 31
Freeport 59, Apollo-Ridge 26
Girard 46, North East 22
Greater Latrobe 73, Uniontown 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Leechburg 18
Greenville 59, Lakeview 48
Hanover 45, West Shore 17
Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 31
Hughesville 67, Benton 39
Indiana 58, Highlands 24
Jim Thorpe 67, Saucon Valley 13
Knoch 61, Burrell 35
Lake-Lehman 41, Northwest Area 20
Lincoln Park Charter 49, Montour 26
Manheim Township 45, Lebanon 30
Mapletown 40, Geibel Catholic 26
Mohawk 55, Beaver Area 44
Moravian Academy 46, Bangor 44
Mount Carmel 60, Shamokin 57
Mount Lebanon 69, Canon-McMillan 32
Nanticoke Area 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 37
New Castle 63, Ambridge 18
North Allegheny 65, Pine-Richland 38
North Star 54, Windber 48
Northern Lehigh 34, Catasauqua 25
Northwestern Lehigh 52, Salisbury 15
Norwin 77, Butler 50
Oakland Catholic 81, Laurel Highlands 4
Old Forge 67, Scranton Holy Cross 43
Penn Hills 62, Albert Gallatin 31
Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Greensburg Salem 29
Pittston Area 54, Wyoming Valley West 45
Plum 47, Hampton 36
Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 41
Ringgold 37, Mount Pleasant 25
Scranton Prep 55, North Pocono 20
Seneca Valley 49, Shaler 38
Shenango 48, Aliquippa 44
Slippery Rock 39, Conneaut Area 27
Souderton 49, Council Rock North 31
Southern Lehigh 37, Palmerton 34
Thomas Jefferson 52, South Fayette 43
Trinity 56, Moon 54
Tunkhannock 63, MMI Prep 30
Tyrone 55, Central Mountain 29
West Greene 56, Washington 12
West Mifflin 65, Yough 11
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/