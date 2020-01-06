Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 48, Edison, N.Y. 32
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Southern Fulton 41
Bishop Carroll 73, St. Joseph’s Catholic 41
Bishop McCort 70, Central Cambria 43
Cardinal O’Hara 45, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42
Catasauqua 66, Northern Lehigh 62
Central Martinsburg 56, Bellwood-Antis 38
Elk County Catholic 75, Sheffield 30
Farrell 53, Rocky Grove 40
Homer-Center 48, Portage Area 47
Hughesville 70, Line Mountain 37
Kane Area 60, Clarion 49
Kensington 69, Philadelphia George Washington 61
Lebanon 58, Manheim Township 56
Marian Catholic 79, Pottsville Nativity 53
Moravian Academy 50, Bangor 31
Mount Carmel 48, Mahanoy Area 32
Notre Dame-Green Pond 66, Pen Argyl 53
Penns Valley 42, Bald Eagle Area 38
Pottsville 74, Blue Mountain 44
Salisbury 47, Northwestern Lehigh 44
St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Lansdale Catholic 58
State College 60, Williamsport 58
Waynesboro 60, Mechanicsburg 40
Wellsboro 72, Meadowbrook Christian 34
Westmont Hilltop 55, Cambria Heights 45
Williams Valley 57, Tri-Valley 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 51, Richland 35
Bishop Canevin 51, Chartiers-Houston 47
Bishop McCort 63, Central Cambria 57
Cambria Heights 55, Westmont Hilltop 32
Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 21
Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 31
Hughesville 67, Benton 39
Manheim Township 45, Lebanon 30
Mapletown 40, Geibel Catholic 26
Moravian Academy 46, Bangor 44
Mount Carmel 60, Shamokin 57
Nanticoke Area 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 37
Northern Lehigh 34, Catasauqua 25
Northwestern Lehigh 52, Salisbury 15
Old Forge 67, Scranton Holy Cross 43
Pittston Area 54, Wyoming Valley West 45
Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 41
Scranton Prep 55, North Pocono 20
Slippery Rock 39, Conneaut Area 27
Souderton 49, Council Rock North 31
Southern Lehigh 37, Palmerton 34
Tyrone 55, Central Mountain 29
