Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bolingbrook 78, Tinley Park 67

DePaul College Prep 74, Ridgewood 41

Kirkland Hiawatha 48, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 13

Lincoln Way Central 51, Chicago Ag Science 40

Maine South 56, Lake View 30

Oak Forest 55, Shepard 32

Raby 73, DuSable 63

Schurz 85, Yorkville Christian 69

Steinmetz 57, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge 36, Urbana University 25

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Hyde Park 60

Dakota 56, Milledgeville 21

Earlville 56, South Beloit 37

Gallatin County 43, Johnston City 19

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Cullom Tri-Point 45

Grant Park 34, St. Anne 27

Illini West (Carthage) 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 33

Kankakee Grace Christian 42, Illinois Lutheran 16

Liberty 53, Calhoun 51

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 62, Chicago Christian 17

Marist 59, Mother McAuley 31

Newark 61, Ashton-Franklin Center 32

Oak Forest 40, Andrew 37

Salem 45, Carlyle 17

Sherrard 41, Fulton 34

Simeon 63, Thornwood 27

Stagg 54, St. Laurence 46

Stillman Valley 53, Marengo 40

Woodstock Marian 49, Wauconda 47, OT

Chester Tournament=

Marissa/Coulterville 54, Elverado 21

Macon County Tournament=

Decatur St. Teresa 65, Argenta-Oreana 32

Midland Trail Conference Tournament=

Bluford Webber 44, Sandoval 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/