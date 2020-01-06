Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bolingbrook 78, Tinley Park 67
DePaul College Prep 74, Ridgewood 41
Kirkland Hiawatha 48, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 13
Lincoln Way Central 51, Chicago Ag Science 40
Maine South 56, Lake View 30
Oak Forest 55, Shepard 32
Raby 73, DuSable 63
Schurz 85, Yorkville Christian 69
Steinmetz 57, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge 36, Urbana University 25
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Hyde Park 60
Dakota 56, Milledgeville 21
Earlville 56, South Beloit 37
Gallatin County 43, Johnston City 19
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Cullom Tri-Point 45
Grant Park 34, St. Anne 27
Illini West (Carthage) 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 33
Kankakee Grace Christian 42, Illinois Lutheran 16
Liberty 53, Calhoun 51
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 62, Chicago Christian 17
Marist 59, Mother McAuley 31
Newark 61, Ashton-Franklin Center 32
Oak Forest 40, Andrew 37
Salem 45, Carlyle 17
Sherrard 41, Fulton 34
Simeon 63, Thornwood 27
Stagg 54, St. Laurence 46
Stillman Valley 53, Marengo 40
Woodstock Marian 49, Wauconda 47, OT
Chester Tournament=
Marissa/Coulterville 54, Elverado 21
Macon County Tournament=
Decatur St. Teresa 65, Argenta-Oreana 32
Midland Trail Conference Tournament=
Bluford Webber 44, Sandoval 41
