Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 41

Beallsville 72, Bridgeport 43

Belmont Union Local 80, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 23

Beloit W. Branch 69, Garrettsville Garfield 26

Bethel-Tate 74, Lees Creek E. Clinton 28

Bloomdale Elmwood 57, Fostoria 37

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, Portsmouth 35

Columbiana Crestview 40, Youngs. Mooney 33

Eastlake N. 71, Twinsburg 40

Elyria Open Door 62, Oberlin 48

Fairport Harbor Harding 66, Fuchs Mizrachi 29

Geneva 44, Chardon 39, OT

Genoa Area 52, Fremont Ross 42

Ironton Rock Hill 52, Gallipolis Gallia 51

Legacy Christian 75, Franklin Middletown Christian 31

Martins Ferry 62, St. Clairsville 53

McComb 62, Tiffin Calvert 22

McDonald 69, Sebring McKinley 31

Miamisburg 48, Franklin 37

New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42

New Concord John Glenn 66, Byesville Meadowbrook 16

Northwood 57, Tol. Waite 27

Poland Seminary 64, Hubbard 24

Pomeroy Meigs 63, Wellston 43

Port Clinton 32, Sheffield Brookside 22

Rayland Buckeye 45, Richmond Edison 38

Reedsville Eastern 58, Racine Southern 40

Spring. Greenon 71, London Madison Plains 37

Steubenville 46, Brooke, W.Va. 20

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Carrollton 29

Tol. St. Ursula 50, Lima Sr. 42

Van Buren 57, Harrod Allen E. 19

Vincent Warren 26, Beverly Ft. Frye 25

