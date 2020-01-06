Loyola-Chicago looks to extend streak vs Drake

Loyola of Chicago (10-5, 2-0) vs. Drake (11-4, 1-1)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Drake. Loyola of Chicago has won by an average of 17 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. Drake’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, a 102-98 win.

STEPPING UP: Drake’s Roman Penn has averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Liam Robbins has put up 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. For the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Tate Hall has put up 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Penn has had his hand in 50 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 3-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Ramblers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-5 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Drake has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Ramblers have averaged 21.3 free throws per game and 25.4 per game over their last five games.

