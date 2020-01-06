Laura Harvey named coach of U20 women’s national soccer team

CHICAGO (AP) — Laura Harvey has been named head coach of the under-20 women’s national team heading into that level’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Harvey has been a coach in the National Women’s Soccer League since its start in 2013. She was coach of the Utah Royals for the past two years after five with the Seattle Reign. She finishes with an overall club record of 72-52-38 including playoff appearances.

“I’ve been coaching club football as a head coach for over 12 years now and I have wanted to get back involved in international football. The opportunity to work with young players towards qualifying for a World Cup and in a World Cup cycle is something that really drew me to this role,” Harvey said.

Harvey, 39, will serve full time as the national team coach, U.S. Soccer said Monday. She is about to start the U.S. Soccer Pro License Course, the federation said, becoming just the second woman to take the course after former senior national team coach Jill Ellis.

Harvey will oversee a team camp in Florida starting Thursday to prepare for the CONCACAF women’s under-20 championship Feb. 15-March 1, which serves as qualifying for that level’s World Cup. The World Cup is set for August in Panama and Costa Rica.