Jane Austen Tea Party to be Held at Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The end to a story that the world has been waiting for since 1817 will be revealed this weekend at the John McIntire Library in Downtown Zanesville. A Jane Austen Tea Party will be held this Saturday at the library, where a special presentation and sneak peek at the conclusion of Austen’s unfinished novel will be given. Heather Phillips, with the library, says a television network has created an ending for Sanditon.

“We’re doing it with WOUB, who is our local PBS affiliate; and they are going to present on Sanditon—it’s a new show that they’re doing—and it’s Jane Austen’s final unfinished novel. So, they kind of finished the series with that.”

Light refreshments—such as tea sandwiches and scones—will be served at the tea party as attendees remember Austen’s legacy and enjoy her final work.

“She did regency romance novels and she did it—a lot of the protagonists were female. So, it was a very feminist take for the time so I think a lot of women actually read her; but men obviously enjoy her too—they love her. But yes, they’re always very gung-ho and spirited protagonists.”

The Jane Austen Tea Party will take place on January 11 at 10 AM at the John McIntire Library. All are welcome and registration is requested for the cost free event.