Eller’s goal completes Capitals’ stunning OT win over Sharks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller scored with 2:59 remaining in overtime after the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down in the final minute of regulation, completing a stunning 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

T.J. Oshie tied it with 14.2 seconds left, and Eller also assisted Jakub Vrana’s second goal of the game inside the final minute.

Evander Kane had his third career hat trick for San Jose, which never trailed before Eller’s winner. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks.

Nic Dowd had a second-period goal for Washington. Braden Holtby made 25 saves to snap a three-game losing streak in net and picked up an assist on Eller’s decisive goal, pushing the puck up ice to John Carlson.

LIGHTNING 3, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Tampa Bay got its seventh straight victory.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots and Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which lost its second straight and fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand.

FLAMES 5, WILD 4, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dillon Dube scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give Calgary a win over Minnesota. David Rittich stopped six of seven Wild shooters, and Derek Ryan also scored in the shootout for the Flames, who are 4-0 in tiebreakers this season.

Milan Lucic, Travis Hamonic, Michael Stone and Mark Giordano scored for Calgary. Rittich finished with 30 saves.

Marcus Foligno scored twice, and Kevin Fiala and Jordan Greenway also had goals for Minnesota, which finished 1-2-1 on a four-game homestand.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, rookie Chris Driedger stopped 31 shots and Florida ended an eight-game losing streak on Pittsburgh ice.

Brett Connolly scored his 16th of the season for the Panthers, Frank Vatrano had his ninth and Evgenii Dadonov added an empty-netter for his 18th. Florida bounced back from a loss to Buffalo on Saturday by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014.

Jared McCann scored his 11th for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 31 saves, but the Penguins looked out of gas at times while playing for the third time in four nights.

BLACKHAWKS 4, RED WINGS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and Chicago rallied past lowly Detroit.

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23.

Detroit dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games. Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening scored for the NHL-worst Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard made 23 stops.

DUCKS 5, PREDATORS 4, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf got the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout and also had three assists, and Anaheim beat Nashville.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Cam Fowler also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. John Gibson made 22 saves.

Craig Smith scored twice, and Rocco Grimaldi and Austin Watson each had a goal for the Predators, who have lost four of five. Juuse Saros made 43 saves.

Roman Josi had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, the longest ever by a Nashville defenseman.

