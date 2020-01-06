Duke’s Krzyzewski: Moore out ‘for a while’ with broken hand

Sports
Associated Press6

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery Monday for a broken bone in his right hand.

It’s unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the second-ranked Blue Devils.

Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference, Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 wing won’t travel for Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech. He said the team would release a statement after the surgery to provide additional details.

Moore was hurt with about 4:40 left in Saturday’s 95-62 win at Miami. He lost the ball on a turnover and reached for a steal, then immediately grabbed his right hand. He stayed in the game for another possession before exiting with 4:11 left and immediately having his hand examined on the bench.

“We think everything’s going to be good, but he’ll be out for a while,” Krzyzewski said.

Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Devils.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Keuchel 2023 option can become guaranteed based on innings

Associated Press

Bale, Benzema out of Spanish Super Cup because of injuries

Associated Press

Laura Harvey named coach of U20 women’s national soccer team

Associated Press