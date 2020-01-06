Chicago hosts Calgary after shootout win

Calgary Flames (22-17-5, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-18-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host Calgary after the Flames knocked off Minnesota 5-4 in a shootout.

The Blackhawks are 11-11-5 in Western Conference games. Chicago has scored 21 power-play goals, converting on 15.3% of chances.

The Flames are 6-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 82.3% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Dec. 31, Chicago won 5-3. Patrick Kane recorded a team-high 4 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome leads the Blackhawks with a plus-three in 39 games played this season. Kane has collected nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 24 total assists and has recorded 35 points. Sean Monahan has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.