Updated on Sunday, 5 January 2020 at 5:54 PM EST:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 26°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 45°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible, especially during the morning.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 22°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then lingering snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs around 40°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New snow accumulations less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 26°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off during the late morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 37°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 22°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 40°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 56°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 36°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

Taking a look outside at the clouds around 5:15 PM EST Sunday, I noticed there appears to be a little bit of virga (precipitation that evaporates before hitting the ground) with many of the clouds. In any case, I am going to continue the chance for an isolated rain/snow shower over the next couple of hours, and then gradually have them taper off during the late evening. Overnight tonight, we should remain generally mostly cloudy, but likely there will be breaks in the clouds which may make us temporarily “partly cloudy” at times this evening and overnight.

On the latest weather map, a cold front is making its way through western Ohio. This cold front will pass through our region later this evening and allow the winds to change from the south/southwest to a more westerly direction. I am also expecting that the winds will increase a little bit this evening and overnight, with gusts up to 25 mph possible through Monday Morning. As an area of high pressure slides to our south on Monday Afternoon/Evening, I am expecting that the winds will diminish and the clouds will begin to diminish as well, but likely blow over clouds from an approaching low pressure system may get brought into our area as we head into Monday Night.

Two areas of low pressure will effect our regional weather on Tuesday. The first is Low Pressure #1 (“L1”) which will develop down around Shreveport, LA on Monday Afternoon. The second will be Low Pressure #2 (“L2”) which will be moving our central Manitoba on Monday Afternoon.

L1 will quickly move into central Tennessee by late Monday Night, and because of this, some clouds may start to enter our area. Interestingly, it appears that the upper level trough helping this surface low pressure will begin to outrun the parent trough of low pressure, almost as if it was trying to develop a small, localized closed upper level low pressure. In any case, L1 also appears to intensify rather slowly once it reaches Tennessee, and may stop intensifying altogether. In this case, this would allow L1 to maintain the more easterly course. Because of this outrunning of the parent trough, and the lack of intensification on L1, I have lowered the snowfall precipitation coverage probability in our area from 60% down to 40%. It appears that the snow showers that do develop in our region will likely be to the south of I-70. For this reason, I also lowered the overall snowfall accumulation for Zanesville from a half inch to less than a half inch. A half inch of snowfall may still be possible for some of our southern counties. Regardless, it appears that the majority of the snow accumulations will occur in West Virginia.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Morning, L2 will be moving into Ontario, just to the north of Lake Superior. In doing so it will drag a surface trough of low pressure through the western Great Lakes region and towards our area. Trailing behind this surface trough all the way in northern Minnesota is a cold front which could extend westwards all the way into North Dakota and South Dakota.

By early Tuesday Evening, L1 gets absorbed into a new area of low pressure on the other side of the Appalachian Mountains. L2 will be found moving into Quebec whilst a secondary area of low pressure develops along the cold front along Lake Superior. The surface trough will be moving through Ohio. Because of this trough, I am expecting that some isolated snow showers will be possible in our region during the Tuesday Night hours. The cold front will push through our region by early Wednesday Morning, and should remove any of the lingering snow showers in our area.

Lake Effect Snow is possible up in the Snowbelt east of Cleveland, and because of this I do think that mostly cloudy skies could be with us during the morning hours on Wednesday. However, an area of high pressure will be fast to move into the region, and this will likely remove the clouds in time for Wednesday Night…but just as quickly as this high pressure makes it feel a little bit like winter, it will then move eastwards and begin to warm us right back up.

By Thursday Afternoon, an area of low pressure (“L3”) will move into the Minneapolis, MN metro. This will allow for one or two warm front to move northwards just off to our west. For this reason, I have raised my temperatures for Thursday up to 52°. I do believe that because of the position of these warm fronts, we will likely not be seeing any precipitation from them when they pass by, therefore I have removed the “slight chance of rain” for Thursday during the daytime.

By late Thursday Night, L3 will be found in western Ontario, just to the north of Lake Superior. A cold front will extend down from Sault Ste. Marie, ON, through Milwaukee, WI, and into central Missouri. By this point, I do expect that the clouds will have returned into our area, and that rain showers will be possible, especially late in the night.

On Friday Morning, the cold front will likely be found from Lake Huron, through Chicago, IL and into St. Louis, MO. However, the cold front will likely begin to slow down as it advances eastwards, and by the afternoon I am expecting that the cold front will have stalled out somewhere between Toledo, OH and Columbus, OH. This will likely result in the presence of rain showers as we head into Friday Night, and may also make for an interesting temperature contrast between the northwestern portions of Ohio and the southeastern portions.

By Saturday Morning, I am expecting that a new area of low pressure will develop along the stationary front in Missouri and then quickly race up into Indianapolis, IN. This will drag the stalled out portion of the front northwards as a warm front, whilst dragging a cold front of it’s own towards our area.

By Saturday Afternoon, it appears that this low pressure will move into Lake Erie and intensify down to between 998 mb and 1000 mb – which is pretty decent. As this low pressure moves northeastwards into Southern Ontario on Saturday Evening, the cold front will likely advance into our area and then pass us through sometime on Saturday Night. Given the potential for this potential track and the timing to change over the course of the day, I have not removed the precipitation chances for Sunday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com