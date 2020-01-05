Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 38, Berks Catholic 29

Academy of the New Church 83, Penn Charter 60

Allentown Allen 69, Nazareth Area 46

Allentown Central Catholic 62, Shamokin 50

Baldwin 83, Serra Catholic 43

Bethlehem Catholic 83, Pocono Mountain West 54

Bethlehem Freedom 74, Northampton 68

Bethlehem Liberty 60, Whitehall 51

Blue Mountain 61, Conrad Weiser 50

Butler 79, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46

Camp Hill 87, Halifax 54

Canon-McMillan 149, Washington 24

Cardinal O’Hara 75, High School of the Future 66

Central Bucks East 57, New Foundations 46

Central Columbia 48, Warrior Run 43

Central Valley 67, Blackhawk 58

Chester 87, Bartram 55

Collegium Charter School 70, Springfield Montco 59

Council Rock South 69, Quakertown 33

Cowanesque Valley 59, Montgomery 50

Cumberland Valley Christian 77, Fannett-Metal 72

Dallastown Area 56, Penn Manor 29

Dobbins/Randolph 71, Abington Friends 70

Downingtown East 62, Central Bucks South 59

ELCO 62, Oley Valley 48

Easton 85, East Stroudsburg North 38

Eden Christian 42, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40

Erie 63, Farrell 47

Erie McDowell 56, Peters Township 52

Executive Charter 54, SLA Beeber 41

Forest City 65, Montrose 50

Fort Cherry 78, Avella 51

Franklin 65, Fort Leboeuf 56, 2OT

Garnet Valley 35, Haverford 34

Germantown Friends 60, GAMP 29

Greencastle Antrim 68, McConnellsburg 41

Harrisburg 54, Steelton-Highspire 46

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Camp Hill Trinity 52

Highlands 75, McKeesport 47

Hollidaysburg 66, State College 49

Hughesville 54, Milton 46

James Buchanan 42, York County Tech 27

Jersey Shore 61, Mifflinburg 58

Jim Thorpe 56, Fleetwood 45

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 68, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 62

Lackawanna Trail 59, Elk Lake 57

Lakeland 40, Mid Valley 37

Lancaster McCaskey 69, Oxford 26

Laurel Highlands 53, Connellsville 51

Lebanon 42, Palmyra 41

Lebanon, Mo. 42, Palmyra 41

Life Center Academy, N.J. 62, Executive Charter 51

Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 46

Loyalsock 58, Danville 54

Madison Prep, La. 47, Philadelphia MC&S 24

Malvern Prep 92, Friends Central 50

Marian Catholic 72, Lincoln Leadership 60

Mastery Charter North 58, Trenton Central, N.J. 47

Methacton 54, Central Bucks West 34

Millville 42, Muncy 34

Mount Carmel 67, North Schuylkill 56

Mountain View 52, Blue Ridge 35

Muhlenberg 88, Kutztown 40

New Hope-Solebury 47, Church Farm School 32

North Penn/Liberty 69, Addison, Mich. 56

North Pocono 72, West Scranton 49

Northwest Area 47, Clemente, Ill. 25

Penn Hills 94, Aliquippa 66

Penn Wood 74, Phillipsburg, N.J. 61

Penncrest 54, Springfield Delco 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Vincentian Academy 67

Pottsville 67, Williamsport 51

Riverside 70, Carbondale 36

Schuylkill Valley 59, Twin Valley 31

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Susquehanna 23

Shady Side Academy 63, Springdale 56

Shaler 44, Hampton 38

Shipley 60, Germantown Academy 52

South Williamsport 64, Canton 42

Southern Lehigh 68, Antietam 58

Spring-Ford 42, Pennridge 39

Springside Chestnut Hill 69, Cristo Rey 59

Strath Haven 45, Radnor 42

Stroudsburg 66, Allentown Dieruff 38

Sun Valley 60, Owen J Roberts 49

Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 60, Owen J Roberts 49

Trinity 69, Chartiers-Houston 26

Upper Darby 51, Conestoga 33

Upper Dauphin 63, Millersburg 55

Wallenpaupack 60, Delaware Valley 17

Warwick 71, Exeter 61

Weir, W.Va. 54, Burgettstown 52

West Allegheny 70, Perry Traditional Academy 58

West Chester Henderson 62, Kennett 55

West Lawn Wilson 54, Downingtown West 41

Western Wayne 58, Valley View 41

Wissahickon 67, Philadelphia Central 35

War of the Roses Tournament=

Central York 62, Conestoga Valley 30

Eastern York 65, Lancaster Mennonite 64

Manheim Township 60, West York 49

York 54, Hempfield 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waynesburg Central vs. Brownsville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambridge 52, Penn Hills 8

Avella 56, Fort Cherry 20

Bethel Park 37, Peters Township 32

Bethlehem Catholic 57, Pocono Mountain West 28

Bethlehem Freedom 45, Northampton 37

Bethlehem Liberty 48, Whitehall 46

Blue Mountain 55, Tamaqua 54

Cambridge Springs 50, Saegertown 37

Cape Henlopen, Del. 61, Shipley 51

Central Bucks East 58, West Chester Rustin 52

Central Columbia 52, Shamokin 39

Central York 54, Hershey 35

Chartiers Valley 72, Pittsburgh North Catholic 44

Chesterland W. Geauga, Ohio 50, Slippery Rock 25

Cochranton 67, Eisenhower 38

Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 6

Conrad Weiser 130, Exeter 40

Dallastown Area 49, Penn Manor 44

Danville 30, Milton 17

Garnet Valley 35, Haverford 34

Gettysburg 72, Big Spring 23

Great Valley 49, Wissahickon 29

Greencastle Antrim 39, McConnellsburg 34

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Camp Hill Trinity 50

Honesdale 50, Mountain View 18

Jim Thorpe 68, Lehighton 45

Kiski Area 48, Highlands 36

Lancaster Mennonite 45, Cocalico 41

MMI Prep 44, Lincoln Leadership 43

Mahanoy Area 49, Shenandoah Valley 15

Marian Catholic 43, Weatherly 24

Mastery Charter North 50, Trenton Central, N.J. 47

McGuffey 47, Chartiers-Houston 29

McKeesport 66, East Allegheny 34

Mercer 56, Sharon 10

Mercyhurst Prep 57, Warren 28

Methacton 51, Pottsgrove 45

Millville 54, Benton 41

Minersville 49, Lourdes Regional 27

Montgomery 53, Cowanesque Valley 47

Moon 57, Shaler 37

Mount Calvary 61, New Covenant Christian 23

Mount St. Joseph 55, Nazareth Academy 37

Muhlenberg 45, Kutztown 16

Muncy 65, Bucktail 26

Nazareth Area 69, Allentown Allen 37

Neumann-Goretti 82, Conwell Egan 35

North Schuylkill 67, Pine Grove 36

Northern Lebanon 44, East Pennsboro 22

Notre Dame 57, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Washington 24

Pennridge 43, Council Rock South 22

Plum 54, West Allegheny 23

Quakertown 62, Saucon Valley 17

Ridley 66, Lower Merion 28

Shenango 61, Cornell 13

Shikellamy 42, Central Mountain 37

Southern Fulton 29, Forbes Road 16

Spring Grove 64, Lower Dauphin 57

Springfield Delco 46, Penncrest 19

St. Basil 47, Gwynedd Mercy 43

State College 43, Hollidaysburg 31

Stroudsburg 66, Allentown Dieruff 38

Sullivan County 64, Columbia-Montour 11

The Hill School 60, Columbia Grammar and Prep, N.Y. 45

Tri-Valley 61, Schuylkill Haven 8

Unionville 50, West Chester East 41

Veritas Academy 43, Antietam 30

Villa Maria 48, Merion Mercy 33

Warrior Run 55, Meadowbrook Christian 29

Weir, W.Va. 47, Burgettstown 31

West Chester Henderson 39, Kennett 29

West Middlesex 64, Harbor Creek 59

West York Showcase=

Delone 71, Downingtown East 48

Eastern York 40, Manheim Central 38

New Oxford 43, Solanco 41

Red Lion 51, Conestoga Valley 14

West York 49, Red Land 32

York Catholic 50, Shippensburg 42

