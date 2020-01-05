Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 38, Berks Catholic 29
Academy of the New Church 83, Penn Charter 60
Allentown Allen 69, Nazareth Area 46
Allentown Central Catholic 62, Shamokin 50
Baldwin 83, Serra Catholic 43
Bethlehem Catholic 83, Pocono Mountain West 54
Bethlehem Freedom 74, Northampton 68
Bethlehem Liberty 60, Whitehall 51
Blue Mountain 61, Conrad Weiser 50
Butler 79, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46
Camp Hill 87, Halifax 54
Canon-McMillan 149, Washington 24
Cardinal O’Hara 75, High School of the Future 66
Central Bucks East 57, New Foundations 46
Central Columbia 48, Warrior Run 43
Central Valley 67, Blackhawk 58
Chester 87, Bartram 55
Collegium Charter School 70, Springfield Montco 59
Council Rock South 69, Quakertown 33
Cowanesque Valley 59, Montgomery 50
Cumberland Valley Christian 77, Fannett-Metal 72
Dallastown Area 56, Penn Manor 29
Dobbins/Randolph 71, Abington Friends 70
Downingtown East 62, Central Bucks South 59
ELCO 62, Oley Valley 48
Easton 85, East Stroudsburg North 38
Eden Christian 42, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40
Erie 63, Farrell 47
Erie McDowell 56, Peters Township 52
Executive Charter 54, SLA Beeber 41
Forest City 65, Montrose 50
Fort Cherry 78, Avella 51
Franklin 65, Fort Leboeuf 56, 2OT
Garnet Valley 35, Haverford 34
Germantown Friends 60, GAMP 29
Greencastle Antrim 68, McConnellsburg 41
Harrisburg 54, Steelton-Highspire 46
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Camp Hill Trinity 52
Highlands 75, McKeesport 47
Hollidaysburg 66, State College 49
Hughesville 54, Milton 46
James Buchanan 42, York County Tech 27
Jersey Shore 61, Mifflinburg 58
Jim Thorpe 56, Fleetwood 45
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 68, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 62
Lackawanna Trail 59, Elk Lake 57
Lakeland 40, Mid Valley 37
Lancaster McCaskey 69, Oxford 26
Laurel Highlands 53, Connellsville 51
Lebanon 42, Palmyra 41
Lebanon, Mo. 42, Palmyra 41
Life Center Academy, N.J. 62, Executive Charter 51
Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 46
Loyalsock 58, Danville 54
Madison Prep, La. 47, Philadelphia MC&S 24
Malvern Prep 92, Friends Central 50
Marian Catholic 72, Lincoln Leadership 60
Mastery Charter North 58, Trenton Central, N.J. 47
Methacton 54, Central Bucks West 34
Millville 42, Muncy 34
Mount Carmel 67, North Schuylkill 56
Mountain View 52, Blue Ridge 35
Muhlenberg 88, Kutztown 40
New Hope-Solebury 47, Church Farm School 32
North Penn/Liberty 69, Addison, Mich. 56
North Pocono 72, West Scranton 49
Northwest Area 47, Clemente, Ill. 25
Penn Hills 94, Aliquippa 66
Penn Wood 74, Phillipsburg, N.J. 61
Penncrest 54, Springfield Delco 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Vincentian Academy 67
Pottsville 67, Williamsport 51
Riverside 70, Carbondale 36
Schuylkill Valley 59, Twin Valley 31
Scranton Holy Cross 52, Susquehanna 23
Shady Side Academy 63, Springdale 56
Shaler 44, Hampton 38
Shipley 60, Germantown Academy 52
South Williamsport 64, Canton 42
Southern Lehigh 68, Antietam 58
Spring-Ford 42, Pennridge 39
Springside Chestnut Hill 69, Cristo Rey 59
Strath Haven 45, Radnor 42
Stroudsburg 66, Allentown Dieruff 38
Sun Valley 60, Owen J Roberts 49
Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 60, Owen J Roberts 49
Trinity 69, Chartiers-Houston 26
Upper Darby 51, Conestoga 33
Upper Dauphin 63, Millersburg 55
Wallenpaupack 60, Delaware Valley 17
Warwick 71, Exeter 61
Weir, W.Va. 54, Burgettstown 52
West Allegheny 70, Perry Traditional Academy 58
West Chester Henderson 62, Kennett 55
West Lawn Wilson 54, Downingtown West 41
Western Wayne 58, Valley View 41
Wissahickon 67, Philadelphia Central 35
War of the Roses Tournament=
Central York 62, Conestoga Valley 30
Eastern York 65, Lancaster Mennonite 64
Manheim Township 60, West York 49
York 54, Hempfield 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waynesburg Central vs. Brownsville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambridge 52, Penn Hills 8
Avella 56, Fort Cherry 20
Bethel Park 37, Peters Township 32
Bethlehem Catholic 57, Pocono Mountain West 28
Bethlehem Freedom 45, Northampton 37
Bethlehem Liberty 48, Whitehall 46
Blue Mountain 55, Tamaqua 54
Cambridge Springs 50, Saegertown 37
Cape Henlopen, Del. 61, Shipley 51
Central Bucks East 58, West Chester Rustin 52
Central Columbia 52, Shamokin 39
Central York 54, Hershey 35
Chartiers Valley 72, Pittsburgh North Catholic 44
Chesterland W. Geauga, Ohio 50, Slippery Rock 25
Cochranton 67, Eisenhower 38
Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 6
Conrad Weiser 130, Exeter 40
Dallastown Area 49, Penn Manor 44
Danville 30, Milton 17
Garnet Valley 35, Haverford 34
Gettysburg 72, Big Spring 23
Great Valley 49, Wissahickon 29
Greencastle Antrim 39, McConnellsburg 34
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Camp Hill Trinity 50
Honesdale 50, Mountain View 18
Jim Thorpe 68, Lehighton 45
Kiski Area 48, Highlands 36
Lancaster Mennonite 45, Cocalico 41
MMI Prep 44, Lincoln Leadership 43
Mahanoy Area 49, Shenandoah Valley 15
Marian Catholic 43, Weatherly 24
Mastery Charter North 50, Trenton Central, N.J. 47
McGuffey 47, Chartiers-Houston 29
McKeesport 66, East Allegheny 34
Mercer 56, Sharon 10
Mercyhurst Prep 57, Warren 28
Methacton 51, Pottsgrove 45
Millville 54, Benton 41
Minersville 49, Lourdes Regional 27
Montgomery 53, Cowanesque Valley 47
Moon 57, Shaler 37
Mount Calvary 61, New Covenant Christian 23
Mount St. Joseph 55, Nazareth Academy 37
Muhlenberg 45, Kutztown 16
Muncy 65, Bucktail 26
Nazareth Area 69, Allentown Allen 37
Neumann-Goretti 82, Conwell Egan 35
North Schuylkill 67, Pine Grove 36
Northern Lebanon 44, East Pennsboro 22
Notre Dame 57, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Washington 24
Pennridge 43, Council Rock South 22
Plum 54, West Allegheny 23
Quakertown 62, Saucon Valley 17
Ridley 66, Lower Merion 28
Shenango 61, Cornell 13
Shikellamy 42, Central Mountain 37
Southern Fulton 29, Forbes Road 16
Spring Grove 64, Lower Dauphin 57
Springfield Delco 46, Penncrest 19
St. Basil 47, Gwynedd Mercy 43
State College 43, Hollidaysburg 31
Stroudsburg 66, Allentown Dieruff 38
Sullivan County 64, Columbia-Montour 11
The Hill School 60, Columbia Grammar and Prep, N.Y. 45
Tri-Valley 61, Schuylkill Haven 8
Unionville 50, West Chester East 41
Veritas Academy 43, Antietam 30
Villa Maria 48, Merion Mercy 33
Warrior Run 55, Meadowbrook Christian 29
Weir, W.Va. 47, Burgettstown 31
West Chester Henderson 39, Kennett 29
West Middlesex 64, Harbor Creek 59
West York Showcase=
Delone 71, Downingtown East 48
Eastern York 40, Manheim Central 38
New Oxford 43, Solanco 41
Red Lion 51, Conestoga Valley 14
West York 49, Red Land 32
York Catholic 50, Shippensburg 42
