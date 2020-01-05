Livers out of lineup for No. 12 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers was out of the lineup for the 12th-ranked Wolverines against No. 14 Michigan State on Sunday.

Livers has been sidelined with a left groin injury. He was at Sunday’s game but in street clothes.

Coach Juwan Howard said Friday that Livers was day to day. Livers is averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 50% from 3-point range.

Brandon Johns replaced Livers in the starting lineup for the Wolverines.

Livers was injured in a win over Presbyterian on Dec. 21. He missed a victory over UMass Lowell on Dec. 29.

