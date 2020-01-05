Canada rallies to beat Russia 4-3, wins world juniors gold

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia 4-3 in the final of the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament.

Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game on Dec 28, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament.

Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and captain Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada.

The Canadians were 3-1 down in the final period before McMichael and Hayton tied the game in a span of 2:01.

Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin scored for Russia.

Earlier, Samuel Fagemo scored to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze.

___

