Associated Press HS Basketball Polls

SPORTS EDITORS:

SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The first Ohio AP high school basketball boys’ poll will be released on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

The first Ohio AP high school basketball girls’ poll will be released on Tuesday, January 7,2020 at 4:00 p.m.

All AP member newspapers in Ohio are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a Web site for voting in the Wisconsin prep poll: http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/Ohiopoll

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same. If you haven’t voted before, you will need to contact the AP to obtain a username and password.

If you have questions or comments, or need login information, please call Catherine Hills at 800-300-8340 or by e-mail, chills(at)ap.org.

Thanks again for your help this season!