Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 60, Centralia Christ Our Rock 33

Argo 47, Addison Trail 44

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Westmont 48

Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Decatur St. Teresa 60

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 64

Breese Mater Dei 63, Olney (Richland County) 42

Burlington Central 45, Huntley 38

Byron 60, Annawan 59

Centralia 72, Taylorville 50

Champaign Centennial 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 38

Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Barry (Western) 48

Chatham Glenwood 83, Springfield Southeast 65

Chicago (Lane) 55, Maine East 40

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 72, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 62

Colfax Ridgeview 51, Blue Ridge 20

Corliss 43, North Chicago 40

Curie 60, Muskegon, Mich. 50

DeKalb 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 41

Decatur MacArthur 61, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52

Delavan 48, Greenview 30

Detroit Loyola, Mich. 66, Chicago (Christ the King) 46

Eisenhower 55, Jacksonville 53

Ev. Harrison, Ind. 56, Robinson 46

Fremd 49, Hononegah 47

Fulton 56, Polo 32

Galena 47, South Beloit 38

Glenbrook South 53, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Grant Park 53, Wilmington 36

Grayslake North 67, Prairie Ridge 39

Hampshire 55, Palatine 40

Hinsdale Central 36, Willowbrook 30

Lake Park 51, St. Charles North 43

Lena-Winslow 54, River Ridge/Scales Mound 42

Lewistown 49, Biggsville West Central 32

Libertyville 50, Champaign Central 39

Lincoln Way Central 70, Bloomington 64

Lou. Male, Ky. 58, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55

Marist 73, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 59

Marshall 59, Monticello 58

Metamora 58, Danville 48

Midland 63, Amboy 57

Morgan Park 56, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 52

Neoga 58, Cumberland 48

Newton 57, Shelbyville 31

North Boone 78, Clinton 49

Northridge Prep 58, Clemente 37

Northwest Area, Pa. 47, Clemente 25

Oregon 44, Indian Creek 33

Pana 72, Carlyle 49

Peoria Heights (Quest) 68, Lexington 60

Pinckneyville 60, Chester 37

Plano 80, Somonauk 48

Princeville 73, Putnam County 48

Quest Academy 49, Monmouth-Roseville 46, OT

Quincy Notre Dame 46, Augusta Southeastern 41

Rochelle 80, Mendota 45

Rockford Christian 61, Bureau Valley 53

Rockford Christian Life 66, Orion 63

Rockford Lutheran 86, Schaumburg Christian 64

Round Lake 76, Wheeling 66

Salem 56, Herrin 53

Sandwich 53, Serena 27

Springfield Lanphier 57, Rochester 44

St. Charles East 62, Geneva 35

St. Viator 82, Marmion 43

Sterling Newman 64, Aledo (Mercer County) 42

Stillman Valley 64, Harvard 34

Sycamore 62, Woodstock 25

Tampa Catholic, Fla. 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 57

Warsaw West Hancock 54, Camp Point Central 29

Watseka (coop) 44, Milford 36

Webster Groves, Mo. 57, Quincy 46

Wheaton North 62, Glenbard North 48

Carl Sandburg Tournament=

Brimfield 58, Illini West (Carthage) 48

East Moline United 51, Farmington 43

Knoxville 70, Sherrard 61

Roanoke-Benson 55, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 46

Eastbay Shootout=

Moline 65, Carmel 55

Waubonsie Valley 70, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49

Zion Benton 72, Morton 55

Elverado Tournament=

Mascoutah 71, DuQuoin 65

New Athens 47, Elverado 30

Norris City (NCOE) 46, Red Bud 35

Steeleville 61, Pope County 33

Thompsonville 43, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 41

Louisville North Clay Shootout=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 48, Sandoval 39

Cisne 42, Mulberry Grove 31

Edwards County 36, Dieterich 33

Flora 64, Brownstown – St. Elmo 53

Grayville 66, Ramsey 57

Lawrenceville 54, Odin 45

Metro-East Lutheran 54, Wayne City 43

Rock Falls Shootout=

Rock Island 66, Kaneland 45

Winnebago 86, Reed-Custer 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Moline United vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 78, Plainfield Central 44

Batavia 52, Wheaton Warrenville South 32

Bolingbrook 74, Milwaukee King, Wis. 62

Byron 48, St. Edward 42

Carbondale 51, Granite City 49

Clinton, Wis. 80, North Boone 41

Cols. Africentric, Ohio 46, Kenwood 43

DePaul College Prep 66, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44

Decatur St. Teresa 45, Monticello 41

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 69, Lisle (Benet Academy) 58

Downs Tri-Valley 42, Blue Ridge 33

East Moline United 49, Pekin 25

Fieldcrest 52, LaMoille 13

Fremd 46, Aurora Christian 30

Galena 59, South Beloit 15

Galesburg 48, Bartonville (Limestone) 27

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Cissna Park 32

Glenbard East 47, Addison Trail 46

Harrisburg 63, Bluford Webber 26

Highland 55, Vincennes, Ind. 49

Hillsboro 57, Staunton 34

Illinois Lutheran 40, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Johnsburg 50, Williams Bay, Wis. 30

Kewanee 46, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 40

Lanark Eastland 62, Sterling Newman 44

Lewistown 63, Havana 56

Libertyville 51, Homewood-Flossmoor 44

Maine West 60, Geneva 45

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 27

Mendota 64, Rochelle 45

Morton 48, Peoria (H.S.) 42

Nazareth 48, Stagg 46

Newark 63, Annawan 59

Normal Community 44, Moline 35

Normal West 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

Palatine 58, Oak Forest 36

Pana 52, Nokomis 18

Paris 52, Breese Mater Dei 41

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Heyworth 42

Plano 39, Somonauk 23

Princeton 51, Guerin 13

Providence 59, Proviso East 49

Quincy 53, West Hancock 30

Richwoods 76, Champaign Centennial 36

Rock Island 46, Rock Falls 34

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Springfield 42

Salem 57, Flora 31

Serena 39, Ottawa Marquette 31

Simeon 73, Fenwick 55

Springfield Lanphier 79, Springfield Southeast 55

Springfield Lutheran 44, Cerro Gordo 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Illinois Valley Central 19

Stillman Valley 48, East Dubuque 35

Streamwood 51, Larkin 45

Sycamore 58, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 19

Vienna 49, Trico 40

Watseka (coop) 44, Milford 36

Wethersfield 31, Sherrard 27

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 67, Shelbyville 65

Winnebago 81, Richmond-Burton 60

Woodstock North 35, Crystal Lake South 31

Glenbard West Tournament=

Fifth Place=

New Trier 68, Mother McAuley 53

Seventh Place=

River Forest Trinity 51, St. Ignatius 45

Third Place=

Norcross, Ga. 37, Glenbard West 34

Indian Creek Shootout=

Oregon 44, Indian Creek 33