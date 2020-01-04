Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 60, Centralia Christ Our Rock 33
Argo 47, Addison Trail 44
Aurora Central Catholic 55, Westmont 48
Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Decatur St. Teresa 60
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 64
Breese Mater Dei 63, Olney (Richland County) 42
Burlington Central 45, Huntley 38
Byron 60, Annawan 59
Centralia 72, Taylorville 50
Champaign Centennial 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 38
Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Barry (Western) 48
Chatham Glenwood 83, Springfield Southeast 65
Chicago (Lane) 55, Maine East 40
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 72, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 62
Colfax Ridgeview 51, Blue Ridge 20
Corliss 43, North Chicago 40
Curie 60, Muskegon, Mich. 50
DeKalb 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 41
Decatur MacArthur 61, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52
Delavan 48, Greenview 30
Detroit Loyola, Mich. 66, Chicago (Christ the King) 46
Eisenhower 55, Jacksonville 53
Ev. Harrison, Ind. 56, Robinson 46
Fremd 49, Hononegah 47
Fulton 56, Polo 32
Galena 47, South Beloit 38
Glenbrook South 53, Peoria Notre Dame 40
Grant Park 53, Wilmington 36
Grayslake North 67, Prairie Ridge 39
Hampshire 55, Palatine 40
Hinsdale Central 36, Willowbrook 30
Lake Park 51, St. Charles North 43
Lena-Winslow 54, River Ridge/Scales Mound 42
Lewistown 49, Biggsville West Central 32
Libertyville 50, Champaign Central 39
Lincoln Way Central 70, Bloomington 64
Lou. Male, Ky. 58, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55
Marist 73, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 59
Marshall 59, Monticello 58
Metamora 58, Danville 48
Midland 63, Amboy 57
Morgan Park 56, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 52
Neoga 58, Cumberland 48
Newton 57, Shelbyville 31
North Boone 78, Clinton 49
Northridge Prep 58, Clemente 37
Northwest Area, Pa. 47, Clemente 25
Oregon 44, Indian Creek 33
Pana 72, Carlyle 49
Peoria Heights (Quest) 68, Lexington 60
Pinckneyville 60, Chester 37
Plano 80, Somonauk 48
Princeville 73, Putnam County 48
Quest Academy 49, Monmouth-Roseville 46, OT
Quincy Notre Dame 46, Augusta Southeastern 41
Rochelle 80, Mendota 45
Rockford Christian 61, Bureau Valley 53
Rockford Christian Life 66, Orion 63
Rockford Lutheran 86, Schaumburg Christian 64
Round Lake 76, Wheeling 66
Salem 56, Herrin 53
Sandwich 53, Serena 27
Springfield Lanphier 57, Rochester 44
St. Charles East 62, Geneva 35
St. Viator 82, Marmion 43
Sterling Newman 64, Aledo (Mercer County) 42
Stillman Valley 64, Harvard 34
Sycamore 62, Woodstock 25
Tampa Catholic, Fla. 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 57
Warsaw West Hancock 54, Camp Point Central 29
Watseka (coop) 44, Milford 36
Webster Groves, Mo. 57, Quincy 46
Wheaton North 62, Glenbard North 48
Carl Sandburg Tournament=
Brimfield 58, Illini West (Carthage) 48
East Moline United 51, Farmington 43
Knoxville 70, Sherrard 61
Roanoke-Benson 55, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 46
Eastbay Shootout=
Moline 65, Carmel 55
Waubonsie Valley 70, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49
Zion Benton 72, Morton 55
Elverado Tournament=
Mascoutah 71, DuQuoin 65
New Athens 47, Elverado 30
Norris City (NCOE) 46, Red Bud 35
Steeleville 61, Pope County 33
Thompsonville 43, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 41
Louisville North Clay Shootout=
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 48, Sandoval 39
Cisne 42, Mulberry Grove 31
Edwards County 36, Dieterich 33
Flora 64, Brownstown – St. Elmo 53
Grayville 66, Ramsey 57
Lawrenceville 54, Odin 45
Metro-East Lutheran 54, Wayne City 43
Rock Falls Shootout=
Rock Island 66, Kaneland 45
Winnebago 86, Reed-Custer 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Moline United vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 78, Plainfield Central 44
Batavia 52, Wheaton Warrenville South 32
Bolingbrook 74, Milwaukee King, Wis. 62
Byron 48, St. Edward 42
Carbondale 51, Granite City 49
Clinton, Wis. 80, North Boone 41
Cols. Africentric, Ohio 46, Kenwood 43
DePaul College Prep 66, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Monticello 41
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 69, Lisle (Benet Academy) 58
Downs Tri-Valley 42, Blue Ridge 33
East Moline United 49, Pekin 25
Fieldcrest 52, LaMoille 13
Fremd 46, Aurora Christian 30
Galena 59, South Beloit 15
Galesburg 48, Bartonville (Limestone) 27
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Cissna Park 32
Glenbard East 47, Addison Trail 46
Harrisburg 63, Bluford Webber 26
Highland 55, Vincennes, Ind. 49
Hillsboro 57, Staunton 34
Illinois Lutheran 40, Gilman Iroquois West 30
Johnsburg 50, Williams Bay, Wis. 30
Kewanee 46, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 40
Lake Park 51, St. Charles North 43
Lanark Eastland 62, Sterling Newman 44
Lewistown 63, Havana 56
Libertyville 51, Homewood-Flossmoor 44
Maine West 60, Geneva 45
McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 27
Mendota 64, Rochelle 45
Morton 48, Peoria (H.S.) 42
Nazareth 48, Stagg 46
Newark 63, Annawan 59
Normal Community 44, Moline 35
Normal West 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Palatine 58, Oak Forest 36
Pana 52, Nokomis 18
Paris 52, Breese Mater Dei 41
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Heyworth 42
Plano 39, Somonauk 23
Princeton 51, Guerin 13
Providence 59, Proviso East 49
Quincy 53, West Hancock 30
Richwoods 76, Champaign Centennial 36
Rock Island 46, Rock Falls 34
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Springfield 42
Salem 57, Flora 31
Serena 39, Ottawa Marquette 31
Simeon 73, Fenwick 55
Springfield Lanphier 79, Springfield Southeast 55
Springfield Lutheran 44, Cerro Gordo 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Illinois Valley Central 19
Stillman Valley 48, East Dubuque 35
Streamwood 51, Larkin 45
Sycamore 58, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 19
Vienna 49, Trico 40
Watseka (coop) 44, Milford 36
Wethersfield 31, Sherrard 27
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 67, Shelbyville 65
Winnebago 81, Richmond-Burton 60
Woodstock North 35, Crystal Lake South 31
Glenbard West Tournament=
Fifth Place=
New Trier 68, Mother McAuley 53
Seventh Place=
River Forest Trinity 51, St. Ignatius 45
Third Place=
Norcross, Ga. 37, Glenbard West 34
Indian Creek Shootout=
Oregon 44, Indian Creek 33