Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 56, W. Jefferson 54
Bryan 50, Celina 26
Gahanna Lincoln 62, Cols. Linden McKinley 46
Greenwood, Ky. 73, Oregon Stritch 68
Groveport-Madison 69, Cols. Centennial 61
Lima Perry 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 55
Linsly, W.Va. 42, Beallsville 26
Marion Harding 57, Cols. Whetstone 44
Steubenville 78, Brooke, W.Va. 61
Thomas Worthington 81, Cols. Africentric 68
Tol. Christian 58, Tol. Bowsher 43
Tol. Start 44, Tol. Whitmer 24
Vandalia Butler 79, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46
Worthington Christian 60, Cols. St. Charles 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ironton vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
