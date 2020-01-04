Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 56, W. Jefferson 54

Bryan 50, Celina 26

Gahanna Lincoln 62, Cols. Linden McKinley 46

Greenwood, Ky. 73, Oregon Stritch 68

Groveport-Madison 69, Cols. Centennial 61

Lima Perry 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 55

Linsly, W.Va. 42, Beallsville 26

Marion Harding 57, Cols. Whetstone 44

Steubenville 78, Brooke, W.Va. 61

Thomas Worthington 81, Cols. Africentric 68

Tol. Christian 58, Tol. Bowsher 43

Tol. Start 44, Tol. Whitmer 24

Vandalia Butler 79, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46

Worthington Christian 60, Cols. St. Charles 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ironton vs. Chesapeake, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/